Twister reboot in the works from Top Gun Maverick and Tron: Legacy director

A storm's coming... The iconic disaster movie Twister is getting the reboot treatment, with Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy helmer Joseph Kosinski currently in negotiations to direct.

Variety reports that Universal is hoping to bring back the 1996 blockbuster with Frank Marshall – one of the founders of Amblin Entertainment alongside Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy – acting as producer.

Plot details remain unknown. The original Twister followed two married storm hunters on the edge of divorce, played by Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, who team up together to try and stop a tornado ravaging the United States. It went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 and was nominated for two Oscars: best visual effects and best sound. Jan De Boot served as director, while Spielberg acted as producer and science fiction writer Michael Crichton penned the script.

Director Kosinski has some experience with reboot/sequels. Top Gun: Maverick, which reaches cinemas this December, will act as a sequel to the 1986's Top Gun, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as Maverick. Meanwhile, Tron: Legacy acts as a sequel to the 1982 movie Tron. Whether we can expect Twister to pick up after the events of the first movie, though, remains unknown.

Kosinski's other work has included the movies Oblivion and Only the Brave, as well as the "Mad World" trailer for Gears of War and the "Starry Night" commercial for Halo 3. For more disaster movies, check out our list of the best and worst of the genre.