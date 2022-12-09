'Twas the nightmare before Christmas in Dark Web: X-Men #1

Dark Web: X-Men #1 puts the spotlight on Marvel's merry mutants for the X-centric portion of the now officially underway Dark Web crossover, which kicked off in Amazing Spider-Man #14. And just in time for the holiday season, Marvel has gifted us with a preview of interior pages from Dark Web: X-Men #1 by X-Men ongoing series writer Gerry Duggan and artist Rod Reis.

The pages pick up on the start of the story laid out in Amazing Spider-Man #14, with Chasm and Goblin Queen launching a demonic attack just before Christmas, resulting in a wave of possessed mailboxes, scooters, and other inanimate objects attacking civilians.

Here's the gallery of preview pages:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Dark Web is a comic book crossover bringing together Spidey and Marvel's merry mutants as they face the combined threat of two former allies turned enemies who both also happen to be clones: Ben Reilly/Chasm, a clone of Peter Parker, and Madelyne Pryor/Goblin Queen, a clone of Jean Grey.

The crossover has been building in both the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises for some time, with current Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells having made the leap from the X-Men title Hellions while sowing the seeds for Dark Web along the way.

Dark Web: X-Men will run for three issues, from December through February and will serve as the main X-Men portion of the story. Several other tie-ins for characters such as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Norman Osborn/Gold Goblin are also planned for the event.

Dark Web: X-Men #1 goes on sale December 14.

Here's everything you need to know about Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web.