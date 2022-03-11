Turning Red has a Lightyear Easter egg – here’s where to find it

Pixar including nods – past, present, and future – to its movies is nothing new. Monsters Inc had Boo holding Nemo from Finding Nemo, Toy Story 4 includes a sneaky reference to Up, and pretty much every single one of Pixar’s classics has the Pizza Planet truck tucked away in there somewhere.

Its latest release, Turning Red, is no different – and you can even see an Easter egg to the upcoming Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the titular spaceman-turned-space-toy.

Speaking to Screen Rant about Turning Red’s many, many Easter eggs, director Domee Shi said, "Yeah, they're all there. Yeah, all the classic ones: Pizza Planet Truck, Luxo Ball, A113's in there. Also, every Pixar film has an Easter Egg that is a nod to the next film coming up. So there's a Lightyear Easter egg."

You don’t need to look to infinity and beyond to find the Lightyear Easter egg in Turning Red – we’ve already found it.

Where to find the Lightyear Easter egg in Turning Red

(Image credit: Disney)

Head to 3:25 when streaming the movie to see Meilin and her adorkable group of besties strolling down the street. On the bottom of Miriam’s skateboard, you can see a Lightyear sticker. Neat. In case you missed it, here’s a quick shot of it courtesy of Twitter user @drbiby.

Lightyear sticker on skateboard #TurningRed #easteregg #lightyear pic.twitter.com/kGL8T4i55HMarch 11, 2022 See more

Turning Red is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more Pixar’s newest release, be sure to check out our interview with Turning Red director Domee Shi. Lightyear is zooming into cinemas on June 17, 2022. Discover what else is coming your way with our complete guide to new Disney movies.