Treat yourself - and your home - to this Roomba robot vacuum this Amazon Prime Day

We've all watched the viral videos of Roombas, meaning we now all secretly want a little robot vacuum scooting around our home cleaning up after us, right? Well, have I got one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you. The iRobot Roomba 692 is currently over $100 off over at Amazon US, down to just $199.99.

The 600 Series Roomba is capable of learning your cleaning habits and will create its own schedule accordingly. Of course, there's an app control too, so you don't have to leave it completely up to its own devices, but a robotic cleaner is definitely better than doing it yourself.

Thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa integration, you don't actually have to do much to get your little Roomba on the go and cleaning your home. Just ask it to start cleaning through your digital home assistant and you're off. With a three stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, it's capable of cleaning effectively on both carpets and hard floors. Plus, its edge-sweeping brush will get those corners and edges too.

It's capable of sucking up anything from small particles to large debris too, so don't worry about it dealing with any kind of dirt. It's even got special dirt detect sensors that'll notice if you've got a more thoroughly concentrated patch of muck.

iRobot Roomba 692| $319.99 $199.99 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum comes complete with Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, along with an app, meaning it's simple to control how and when it cleans. View Deal

