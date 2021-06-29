Transformers: Rise of the Beasts adds Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

The upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has scored a new cast member in the form of Hellboy's Ron Perlman, who will voice the character of Optimus Primal, Collider reports. He joins previously-announced cast members Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback .

The next installment in the blockbuster franchise looks poised to bring '90s flair into the live-action series, adapting the popular Beast Wars: Transformers animated show. Rise of the Beasts plans to reveal never-before-seen alien robots who join the existing fight between the Autobots and Decepticons.

One of those is Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals, a sect of robots who disguise themselves as prehistoric beasts. Primal takes on the form of a giant gorilla, his name an homage to his Autobot ancestor. Fellow Maximals set to appear include Rhinox and Airazor.

Perlman is known for his genre work in the likes of Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, a comic franchise adapted by Guillermo Del Toro. Their rapport led to Perlman's casting in genre hits, Pacific Rim and Blade II. Perlman voiced the character of Optimus Primal previously on the animated series Transformers: Power of the Primes. It's safe to say, he's got the skills for the gig.

In addition to the Maximals, the movie will also introduce members of the Terrorcons, and the Predacons who join what's been described as a globe-trotting adventure set to revolve around Optimus Prime (voiced by franchise regular Peter Cullen). Rise of the Beasts takes place on Earth in 1994, where Prime's long-standing connection to the planet will be explored.

As the seventh film in the Transformers franchise, Rise of the Beasts will be a direct continuation of the main storyline, serving as a Bumblebee sequel. No prizes then, for guessing Bumblebee and Optimus Prime's return in the pic, along with newcomers in the shape of Decepticon baddie, Scourge.

A self-confessed fan of the Transformers, director Steven Caple III (Creed 2) found it hard to conceal his excitement during the movie's announcement: “Beast Wars, that was my joint,” he says. “Fans are going to go crazy over this.”

And crazy they will indeed go when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in theaters on June 24, 2022. Until then, be sure to check out all the most exciting upcoming movies heading to theaters.