Pirates of the Caribbean and Akrkham Asylum are the best new Lego sets in September 2025, if you ask me

Now that summer's in the rear-view mirror, it's the perfect time to be cozying up with new Lego sets - and it just so happens that we're getting plenty of in-depth builds for September 2025.

This month's releases include playsets and novelties, sure, but the stars of the show are the 18+ display pieces. An interactive galleon for Captain Jack Sparrow is sailing in on a wave of new Lego sets alongside Batman's Arkham Asylum and an enormous Hogsmeade model for the September 1 'Back to Hogwarts' event. This is one of those times where choosing my favorite is incredibly tough. Can I have a multiple choice answer?

Because there are so many new Lego sets dropping this month, and a few of them are worthy of a spot on our guide to the best Lego sets, I've listed them all here alongside some expert analysis. If you want a full breakdown of what they offer, you'll find it below.

Editor's choice

Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship | View at Lego

I was torn between this, Arkham Asylum, and Hogsmeade for Editor's choice, but if we're honest, I think the Black Pearl deserves the win. This 2,600-piece monster is a beautiful recreation of the vessel but adds to that with many functional elements, a host of minifigures drawn from the first Pirates of the Caribbean film, and the option to display the ship on a stand or with the bottom portion removed so it looks like it's sailing on the water.

New Lego sets September 2025: BrickHeadz

(Image credit: Lego)

It's (mostly) about Harry Potter when it comes to new BrickHeadz Lego sets this month; two new packs have dropped as part of the September 1 'Back to Hogwarts' push. These involve characters from Goblet of Fire (the four champions, to be precise) and Order of the Pheonix (Luna Lovegood alongside a thestral).

The wizards and witches are sweet enough, but my personal favorite would definitely be the Hungarian Horntail from the Goblet of Fire collection. He's a cute but fierce little guy I'd love to have on my shelf, even if it wasn't anything to do with Harry Potter. He's just a sweetie.

He and his wizarding pals have been joined by another kind of sorcerer, too; Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked are enjoying the BrickHeadz treatment this month as well.

Available September 1, 2025

Goblet of Fire Figures | View at Lego



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 761

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40791

Elphaba & Glinda Figures | View at Lego



- Price: $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 325

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40794

Luna Lovegood & Thestral Figures | View at Lego



- Price: $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$29.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 292

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 40802

New Lego sets September 2025: City

(Image credit: Lego)

There's just one City kit arriving in time for September, and it's the newest advent calendar. Of all the Christmas designs, this is probably the most traditional. It's based on a home at Christmastime, with a family enjoying the festive season (complete with ugly sweaters and costumes like a reindeer), toys galore, and Santa Claus himself.

Yes, it feels a little early to be talking about Christmas. But be aware that this might not be in stock for long, as Lego advent calendars typically sell out long before we reach December. If you want one, act sooner than later.

Available September 1, 2025

City Advent Calendar 2025 | View at Lego



- Price: $34.99 / £19.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 186

- Minifigures: 8

- Item Number: 60475

New Lego sets September 2025: DC

(Image credit: Lego)

A darkness is gathering over Gotham, because the shadiest place in the entire DC universe is getting the Lego treatment this month... complete with a prisoner breakout.

Yep, Arkham Asylum is enjoying its own brick-based makeover this September. More specifically, we're getting an elaborate display piece which brings together beloved villains with one of Batman's most iconic locations.

In terms of design, it combines a handful of different takes for something entirely fresh. However, it's most reminiscent of Batman: Arkham Aslyum by Rocksteady. The architecture is the same brand of over-the-top gothic and the building has been suitably Joker-ized with graffiti, just like that video game.

This means the Dark Knight's most well-known rogues are included here in their Arkham jumpsuits, from Joker to Bane (not to mention a penguin goon wielding a revolver, which really tickled me). Seeing as Catwoman, Riddler, Mr. Freeze, and Poison Ivy are featured in their classic costumes, I assume they're helping to get their friends out of the slammer. I guess that's also why Batman brought along Batwoman, Robin, and Batwing...

Available September 9, 2025

Arkham Aslyum | View at Lego



- Price: $299.99 / £269.99 / AU$499.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,953

- Minifigures: 16

- Item Number: 76300

New Lego sets September 2025: Disney

(Image credit: Lego)

Can I get a "EvvvvvAAAAA?" WALL-E and his robot buddy EVE are the main attraction for this month's new Lego Disney sets, and these models capture the pair's personalities so well. WALL-E's model exudes an anxious sincerity, for example, while EVE seems to be enjoying something her pal has said. M-O is also on-hand to clear up after them, and is apparently so over their nonsense.

The neat thing about these builds is that WALL-E and EVE's chests open to reveal a special item, just like in the movie. WALL-E has a crushed cube of trash, while EVE carries that old boot with the new plant shoot.

A new advent calendar based on Frozen drops this month as well. These tend to get snapped up quickly, so move fast if you want one!

Available September 1, 2025

Frozen Advent Calendar 2025 | View at Lego



- Price: $44.99 / £29.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 231

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 43273

Cruella De Vil's Car | View at Lego



- Price: $49.99 / £44.99 / AU$79.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 378

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 43277

WALL-E and EVE | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 811

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 43279

New Lego sets September 2025: Friends

(Image credit: Lego)

Much like City, the only kit we're getting from the Friends range in September is a 2025 advent calendar. Predictably, this one's adorable; it's based on a sleepover around Christmastime, so is thoroughly cozy. There are more than a few pets along for the ride too, so it'll delight animal-lovers.

Don't wait long before diving in though, because advent calendars aren't usually available closer to December due to being sold out.

Available September 1, 2025

Friends Advent Calendar 2025 | View at Lego



- Price: $34.99 / £19.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 237

- Minifigures: 5

- Item Number: 42668

New Lego sets September 2025: Harry Potter

(Image credit: Lego)

There are always impressive Harry Potter kits to honor September 1 - AKA 'back to Hogwarts' day - and 2025 is no different. We'll be taking a detour rather than paying yet another visit to the school of witchcraft and wizardry, though; this year's model brings Hogsmeade to life.

While we've seen Hogsmeade kits before, they usually provide a snapshot of the village rather than anything else. This Collectors' Edition set combines the most recognizable buildings for a diorama scene instead, and they seem a lot more screen-accurate. The Three Broomstick's thoroughly wonky silhouette has finally been done justice, for instance.

We're getting a new Harry Potter advent calendar this month as well. Because these tend to get snapped up long before Holiday season rolls around, I'd make it a priority as part of this month's new Lego sets if you want a little magic to open in December.

Speaking of which, this is my favorite Wizarding World advent calendar in a long time. I saw it behind closed doors earlier this year and adored how it uses a range of fantastic beasts and items as its daily gifts. That makes it much more cohesive as an overall set.

Available September 1, 2025

Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 | View at Lego



- Price: $44.99 / £29.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 278

- Minifigures: 8

- Item Number: 76456

Available September 4, 2025 (September 1 for Insiders)

Hogsmeade Village - Collectors' Edition | View at Lego



- Price: $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$599.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 3,228

- Minifigures: 12

- Item Number: 76457

New Lego sets September 2025: Icons

(Image credit: Lego)

One of the headline acts for this month's new Lego sets is the Black Pearl - Captain Jack Sparrow's beloved galleon. We haven't seen Lego Pirates of the Caribbean kits for a long while, so their return to the high seas has been a long time coming.

Although this 18+ kit carries the much less interesting name "Captain Jack's Pirate Ship," there's no mistaking the iconic vessel that's appeared in every Pirates movie. This version seems to be inspired by the first film in particular, so the minifigures you're getting with it are pulled straight from that story.

Oh, and it's not just for show. It's interactive, too; the ship's wheel actually turns the rudder. Plus, there are dials you can turn to open the hatches and wheel out cannons on either side of the hull.

Don't forget that there's a gift with purchase, either. Seeing as this is a Lego Store exclusive, it also comes with a small Lego version of Captain Jack's compass for a limited time.

Available September 15, 2025 (September 12 for Insiders)

Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship | View at Lego



- Price: $379.99 / £299.99 / AU$549.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,682

- Minifigures: 8

- Item Number: 10365

New Lego sets September 2025: Ideas

(Image credit: Lego)

You've found the golden ticket, you lucky thing, because you've been invited to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory this September.

The latest Ideas kit throws open the doors to the chocolatier's wonderland, and it's based on the trend-setting 1971 movie with Gene Wilder. That means it features the chocolate waterfall, a boat ride along a cocoa river, lollipop trees, and all the core cast - with Charlie and his Grandpa, of course, not to mention a couple of Oompa Loompas.

While there's an obvious limit to what it can do without ballooning in size and cost more than Violet (I'm sad the trippy tunnel isn't included, but there we are), this is a feel-good slice of an adored movie and recreates what is arguably its most memorable location. I'd say Lego understood the assignment here.

Available September 18, 2025 (September 15 for Insiders)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory | View at Lego



- Price: $219.99 / £199.99 / AU$349.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 2,025

- Minifigures: 8

- Item Number: 21360

New Lego sets September 2025: Minecraft

(Image credit: Lego)

Minecraft's been included in the annual advent calendar roundup this year instead of Marvel, so it's good news if you're a fan of the long-running video game. This gives classic characters, foes, and NPCs a festive makeover with a Villager Santa and Creeper snowman standing out as being particularly sweet.

I can see it becoming very popular particularly thanks to the movie's release (which I suspect is part of the reason it's dropping in time for Christmas 2025) so be sure to snap it up as soon as you can to avoid disappointment. In my experience, stock doesn't last long for the advent calendars.

Available September 1, 2025

Minecraft Advent Calendar 2025 | View at Lego



- Price: $44.99 / £29.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 300

- Minifigures: 9

- Item Number: 21280

New Lego sets September 2025: Minifigures

(Image credit: Lego)

The latest drop of minifigures focuses on the second Spider-Verse movie, and it's a surprisingly good fit; there are so many iconic variant characters in that film, which means Lego isn't short on inspiration for figs. My personal favorites are werewolf Spider-Man and cowboy Spidey, because they're so wonderfully goofy. No notes from me.

Available September 1, 2025

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | View at Lego



- Price: $4.99 / £3.49 / AU$5.99

- Ages: 5+

- Pieces: 8

- Minifigures: 1 per set

- Item Number: 71050

New Lego sets September 2025: Nike

(Image credit: Lego)

It seems like that Nike collaboration wasn't a one-off after all; there are now a couple of follow-ups dropping as part of this month's new Lego sets. To be precise, another sneaker is inbound with an added minifigure pulling off a sick trickshot, and this time it's being joined by a Slam Dunk display figure with customizable shoes and shirt. If you're hoping to track down a good gift for sports fans, I'd say these are slam dunks in and of themselves.

Available September 1, 2025

Nike Slam Dunk | View at Lego



- Price: $69.99 / £54.99 / AU$109.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 809

- Minifigures: 0

- Item Number: 43010

Nike Dunk Trickshot | View at Lego



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 10+

- Pieces: 454

- Minifigures: 1

- Item Number: 43021

New Lego sets September 2025: Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

As is tradition, Star Wars is receiving a new advent calendar kit for Christmas Life Day. This one seems to have us decking the halls of Babu Frik's workshop with droids and decorations. It's a lot more consistent in terms of theme and scale than last year's offering, so I'm happy with it.

This kit will evaporate by the time we reach Black Friday in November though, mark my words. Lego advent calendars are always popular, but Star Wars ones are especially sought-after.

Available September 1, 2025

Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 | View at Lego



- Price: $44.99 / £29.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 6+

- Pieces: 263

- Minifigures: 6

- Item Number: 75418

New Lego sets September 2025: Wicked

(Image credit: Lego)

With the second Wicked movie on the horizon, it's no surprise that a wave of kits based on the film are zooming toward us like flying monkeys. They're all relatively modest in size and price too, which is good news regardless of whether you're an adult fan wanting a display piece or a kid hoping to add them to your existing collection.

My favorite of the new Lego sets is the Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle build, mainly because the former is a really effective, bitesize version of the iconic location that won't take up much space on a shelf. The fact you're getting minifigures of Glinda and Elphaba seal the deal, making it a great option for anyone who only wants one Wicked kit.

Available September 1, 2025

Elphaba's Retreat | View at Lego



- Price: $27.99 / £19.99 / AU$39.99

- Ages: 7+

- Pieces: 228

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 75687

Glinda's Wedding Day | View at Lego



- Price: $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.99

- Ages: 8+

- Pieces: 476

- Minifigures: 2

- Item Number: 75688

Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle | View at Lego



- Price: $79.99 / £74.99 / AU$129.99

- Ages: 9+

- Pieces: 860

- Minifigures: 3

- Item Number: 75689

