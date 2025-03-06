New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes

News
By
published

Six Lego Jurassic World: Rebirth sets have been announced and are available to pre-order

Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
(Image credit: Lego)

Lego have just revealed six new Jurassic World: Rebirth sets that are set to hit shelves this summer. All six are fun, approachable picks won’t exactly dethrone any of our current best lego sets. That said, they are super cute and perfect for young fans of the series (or adults pushing their 90s nostalgia onto their kids).

Each of these six sets are available for pre-order on the Lego webstore, and will be available to purchase from Lego stores and select retailers.

They all deliver varying levels of scale and complexity but none of them quite compare to the massive Lego Jurassic World T-Rex that’s coming March 12. They are very family-friendly, with the highest age rating on any of them sitting at 9+. The largest of these is the LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission at 984 pieces, which features mini-figures of Zora Bennett, Martin Krebs, Dr. Henry Loomis and Duncan Kincaid. It’s currently $149.99 to pre-order at Lego.

Image 1 of 6
Lego Jurassic World: Rebirth
(Image credit: Lego)

By contrast, the dinkiest of selection is the 199-piece Lego Jurassic World Rebirth T. Rex River Escape, which includes a fully-articulated T-Rex and mini-figures of Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs and can be pre-ordered for just $49.99 at Lego.

Oddly enough, the set that most interests me is the cheapest of the bunch: Jurassic World Rebirth Baby Dinosaur Dolores: Aquilops for $24.99. It’s not too often you’d associate the rogue dinos of Jurassic World to be cute but this goober is a special exception.

Dolores may be made of hard plastic but those big, shiny eyes make her seem weirdly cuddleable. Those silly little plant-grabbing claws just seal the deal too, she's like the physical embodiment of this video.

I’m starting to see why Jurassic Park founders made the ill-advised decision to bring back the dinosaurs…

For more bricky goodness, don't miss our roundup on the top Lego deals. If you're looking for more buildable nostalgia, check out the best Lego Star Wars sets.

Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils Tyrannosaurus Rex (76968) a large Lego T-Rex with Jurassic Park minifigs
New Lego Jurassic World T-Rex is roughly the size of a corgi
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
A collection of Lego Minecraft minifigures and scenery laid out on a wooden table
New Lego Minecraft movie sets reveal changes to an iconic baddie, and it's weirding me out
A recent entry in the Lego Ideas contest
This Lego PS2 design has moving internals, and it could become a reality alongside Simpsons and Jumanji kits
lego tiny plants, lego orchid, and lego sunflowers in front of a big savings badge
If you keep killing your house plants, you’ll be happy to see these lowest-ever prices on Lego Botanicals
Latest in Toys & Collectibles
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils Tyrannosaurus Rex (76968) a large Lego T-Rex with Jurassic Park minifigs
New Lego Jurassic World T-Rex is roughly the size of a corgi
Lego Stargazing with Celeste set on a wooden surface in front of the box
Lego Stargazing with Celeste (77053) review: "Not much to it, but still rather charming"
Latest in News
Hollow Knight
Day 1,251: Hollow Knight's strongest soldier has been fighting the boss version of Silksong star Hornet every day for over 3 years, and watching them master the Metroidvania in real time is truly amazing
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The Monopoly movie from Margot Robbie's production company will be written by the Dungeons and Dragons movie directors
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
2025's first standout GOTY contenders, Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Split Fiction, are coming to GeForce Now
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Until Dawn Remake developer “effectively closed” following an unannounced wave of layoffs hitting the company
More about toys collectibles
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center

New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle

New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The Monopoly movie from Margot Robbie's production company will be written by the Dungeons and Dragons movie directors

See more latest
Most Popular
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The Monopoly movie from Margot Robbie's production company will be written by the Dungeons and Dragons movie directors
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
2025's first standout GOTY contenders, Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Split Fiction, are coming to GeForce Now
Hollow Knight
Day 1,251: Hollow Knight's strongest soldier has been fighting the boss version of Silksong star Hornet every day for over 3 years, and watching them master the Metroidvania in real time is truly amazing
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Until Dawn Remake developer “effectively closed” following an unannounced wave of layoffs hitting the company
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time screenshot showing Link, a young boy with elf-like ears and blond hair, with a surprised expression on his face
"I can't go through [with] this": The weirdest Zelda ad didn't get Nintendo's approval, but it probably happened anyway because the marketing execs were already on-site
Powerpuff Girls
The trailer for the lost Powerpuff Girls live-action series has been recovered after two years – and it's a camp fever dream that feels like something you should only discover at 2am on Adult Swim
Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
The Walking Dead boss looks to squash hopes of The Ones Who Live season 2 – though that doesn't mean we won't ever see Rick and Michonne again
Sam Worthington
Avatar star to lead Harlan Coben’s next gut-wrenching drama
Kathryn Newton in Abigail
Marvel star joins former Scream directors for highly-anticipated upcoming horror sequel