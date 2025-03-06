New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes

Lego have just revealed six new Jurassic World: Rebirth sets that are set to hit shelves this summer. All six are fun, approachable picks won’t exactly dethrone any of our current best lego sets. That said, they are super cute and perfect for young fans of the series (or adults pushing their 90s nostalgia onto their kids).



Each of these six sets are available for pre-order on the Lego webstore, and will be available to purchase from Lego stores and select retailers.



They all deliver varying levels of scale and complexity but none of them quite compare to the massive Lego Jurassic World T-Rex that’s coming March 12. They are very family-friendly, with the highest age rating on any of them sitting at 9+. The largest of these is the LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission at 984 pieces, which features mini-figures of Zora Bennett, Martin Krebs, Dr. Henry Loomis and Duncan Kincaid. It’s currently $149.99 to pre-order at Lego.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

By contrast, the dinkiest of selection is the 199-piece Lego Jurassic World Rebirth T. Rex River Escape, which includes a fully-articulated T-Rex and mini-figures of Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs and can be pre-ordered for just $49.99 at Lego.



Oddly enough, the set that most interests me is the cheapest of the bunch: Jurassic World Rebirth Baby Dinosaur Dolores: Aquilops for $24.99. It’s not too often you’d associate the rogue dinos of Jurassic World to be cute but this goober is a special exception.



Dolores may be made of hard plastic but those big, shiny eyes make her seem weirdly cuddleable. Those silly little plant-grabbing claws just seal the deal too, she's like the physical embodiment of this video.

I’m starting to see why Jurassic Park founders made the ill-advised decision to bring back the dinosaurs…

