New Lego Jurassic World T-Rex is roughly the size of a corgi

Lego has just announced the latest addition to the Jurassic World collection and it’s a doozy: a 3,145-piece Lego T-Rex set that’s over 3 feet long. You don’t even have to be a die-hard Jurassic Park fan to agree, anyone with even the vaguest of passions for palaeontology is going to rank this among one of the best Lego sets.



As you might expect from the sheer size and complexity of this build, the Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex is designed with adult builders in mind and will sport a fairly hefty price tag. When it hits shelves March 15 (or March 12 for Lego Insiders), you can expect this set to set you back $249.99 (£219.99 for our UK pals).



While that’s a spendy addition to your collection, it’s most definitely not out of the range of what we’ve come to expect from a large, licensed Lego set like this. Not to mention, the Lego Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex also comes with two exclusive Lego mini-figures of Dr. Grant and Dr. Satler, a display stand, and a couple of charming Easter eggs that help to sweeten the deal.

(Image credit: Lego)

But of course, the T-Rex is the real star of the show. Not only does this dino sport loads of lovely detail, but it also has articulated joints in its head, arms, jaw, and tail that allow you to pose it however you please. That might result in a classy, Smithsonian-Museum-style setup but also you might feel compelled to sick your zombie dinosaur on some poor, unsuspecting mini-figs hiding in a jeep. Either way, no judgment here.



It’s tough to fully grasp the full scale of a 12.9-inch tall Lego dinosaur. To help you, I’ll say that it’s about the height of a particularly large corgi. With that comparison in mind, it makes a lot of sense why the model in the product images seems to be petting the dino so tenderly. This big boney baby is sure to fill the pet-sized hole in anyone’s heart, and I dare say your landlord won’t be able to argue against that – after all, the only thing this Lego T-Rex sheds is the occasional plastic brick.

