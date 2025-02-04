My favorite Nerf blasters just got a massive discount

Hasbro recently revamped its Nerf blasters range with the N-Series line, and a couple of my favorites have just been hit with tempting price cuts.

You can currently save up to 25% on the new-and-improved Nerf blasters, which takes them from "oh, cool" to impulse-worthy territory. As an example, the enormous Infinite (which will intimidate most foes in backyard battles due to its 40-dart battle belt) has dropped to $29.88 at Amazon instead of $39.99. Similarly, the long-range Pinpoint - which is probably my favorite of the bunch - has been slashed to $14.99 at Amazon. It's usually $19.99.

While a couple of other N-Series blasters have been reduced as well (you can see the full range at Amazon here), none are as eye-catching as these bargains.

Nerf N-Series Infinite | $39.99 $29.88 at Amazon

Save $10 - Even though we have seen this blaster for less in the past, a 25% reduction is still good enough to pounce on in my opinion.



Buy it if:

✅ You want max firepower

✅ You think more is more



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're shopping for a very young child

❌ You'd prefer something smaller



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $29.88



UK price:

£39.99 £19.99 at Smyths (click and collect)

Nerf N-Series Pinpoint | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is a more modest reduction, and we have seen a better price cut before now, but it's on my favorite N-Series blaster so I'd say it's still worthy of your attention.



Buy it if:

✅ You prefer to stay at long range

✅ You want good value for money



Don't buy it if:

❌ You like to be in the thick of the action

❌ You want more ammo capacity



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $14.99



UK price:

£19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Should you buy Nerf N-Series?

Although I was taken aback by Hasbro completely tearing up their lineup for an entirely new range, I remained somewhat sceptical about how much the N-Series would actually change things.

As it happens, they change things a lot. I've tested my fair share of Nerf toys, and after going hands-on I'd say the N-Series are the best Nerf guns by a long way. Besides being incredibly satisfying to use (I especially enjoyed the bolt action on the Nerf N-Series Pinpoint) and more powerful overall, the brand-new darts are show-stealers. These fly further and are much, much more accurate than their predecessors. Because older Nerf blasters weren't exactly known for their accuracy, that's a big deal.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The downside? These darts aren't compatible with any other blasters, nor can you use old darts (like the Elite range) with N-Series toys. That's because the N-Series ammo is larger and differently-shaped.

Still, it's worth noting that this seems to be Hasbro's main Nerf range going forward - it appears as if everything that came before is being phased out, with the exception of the Gelfire and Pro Stryfe toys. That means you'll be set for the future with these N-Series offers.

