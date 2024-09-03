Making a Warhammer crossover worthy of Space Marine 2: "We don’t chase trends and gimmicks"

Crossovers take a lot more work than you might think, and the tie-ins to Space Marine 2 are no different. Whether it's a controller, clothing, assorted gifts for gamers, or even a chair, there are plenty of hoops to jump through.

The Space Marine 2 Secretlab chair that arrived via drop pod at the GamesRadar+ office took years to develop, for example.

"We don’t chase trends and gimmicks — that’s short-term thinking," says Secretlab head of global partnerships, Beatrice Wee. "Our partners also make long-term strategic investments in their IPs, so it is just as important to them that the Special Edition products we create are high in quality and meaningful to the franchise."

You certainly couldn't accuse it of being a slap-dash effort. As a modified version of the most recent Secretlab Titan Evo, it packs the same features as its predecessor (which were impressive enough to earn it a spot on our guide to the best gaming chairs) whilst adding an all-new design that isn't just a reskin.

"Warhammer 40,000 has been around for 37 years now, and has amassed a huge and devoted fanbase (even celebrities like Henry Cavill and Ed Sheeran!) with a discerning eye for detail," Wee notes. "They scrutinize every detail of their own miniatures, which personally resonated with the way we approach our designs. There was definitely synergy in this partnership and, combined with our partners' insights into the fanbase, we were able to build something incredibly special for the fans."

From my time using the Warhammer Titan EVO, I'd say it's paid off. The Ultramarines color-scheme is obviously striking and there's all the heraldry you'd expect, but what I hadn't anticipated enjoying so much was the fine detail. Gold trim sits on top of black ribbing made to feel like an undersuit, and circular stitching placed across the surface gives the impression of bolts securing armor plates.

Similarly, there's a full-blown 'wax' seal of the kind you'll find on the actual miniatures, complete with parchment bearing an oath of moment. It's a completely unnecessary touch, but that's what makes the chair's (admittedly lofty) price more palatable.

When combined with ample back support thanks to adjustable lumbar, a memory foam head cushion, and everything else that helps a Secretlab chair stand out, I really can't imagine many would feel short-changed. OK, so your mileage might vary depending on whether you like firmer seats or not (Secretlab trends toward the harder end of the spectrum, apparently to better support you). But there's no denying that this thing works damn hard to earn its price tag.

It's something of a contrast to the officially licensed Space Marine 2 DualSense controller. While the overall design is appealing and doesn't feel garish like some third-party mods I could name (it's a crush of Tyranids battling the game's hero, Titus, and feels more abstract as a result), this is essentially a series of plates that sit over the grips, face, and touchpad of the basic controller without any other additions. Which would be totally fine... if the controller wasn't $159.99 / £125. Seeing as that's quite literally double the price of a standard DualSense, paying $90 / $60 extra for the pleasure of a faceplate stings. You don't even get a charging cable in the box.

Yes, the fact that it's hand-made in the UK is a cool touch. Knowing someone's put this all together themselves makes it feel oddly personal, and I appreciate that. Yet the price tag leaves a bitter aftertaste in the mouth.

By way of comparison, I've been nothing but impressed with the Secretlab crossover despite it costing enough overall to draw a wince (it's $624/ £599.99, if you were curious). Yes, it's around $75 more than the standard, non-adorned Titan EVO. But it's easy to see where that money's gone, and every inch of this thing feels 'premium.'

I was able to chat with Secretlab lead licensed product designer Gabriel Lim via email about what went into making the chair, and you can see what they had to say below.



GamesRadar+: I wanted to start off with your overall thoughts on the chair and the design used here. Could you tell me your favorite element of the design?



Gabriel Lim: The Warhammer 40,000 universe is undeniably huge — you’ve got tabletop miniatures, books, video games… There are just so many areas to draw our inspiration from and really get creative.



Fans who build and paint their own Warhammer 40,000 miniatures, in particular, would understand that sense of satisfaction from getting all the intricacies done just right. That’s the same thrill we get when we obsess over and iron out every little detail in our chairs.



We’ve included so many great elements but my personal favorite is the more subtle elegance in the side wings of the chair. It may not be the first thing that catches the eye, but adds so much vibrancy to the overall design.



If you take a closer look at the side wings, we’ve used a raised gold trim and the textured black panels that resemble the Ultramarines’ shoulder plates. We curated different layers of upholstery to give the chair more depth and dimension.

GR+: The Ultramarines have a long and storied history. How did you decide what design elements to zero in on for this chair?



GL: We're all huge fans of the IP — some of the team have an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the lore, which definitely shaped our preliminary ideas. We were especially intrigued by "The Armouring of a Space Marine Cinematic," and how that would translate to a chair design.



We worked closely with Games Workshop every step of the way — from customizing the material to get the iconic blue done just right to the intricacies of the stitching — to bring this idea to life.



GR+: The raised gold elements, black ribbing, and dark blue 'bolts' really give the chair that armor-like feel. How did you go about translating something that doesn't necessarily lend itself to gaming furniture?



GL: Character-based designs always challenge us to think outside the box. They need to embody the character without being too literal, lest they become too kitsch. That’s why we’re really particular about what gets to make the cut for the final design — every last stitch has to have its place and purpose.



The iconic blue armor is the centerpiece of our Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition, and we wanted to create an almost 3D-like effect to the chair. Getting the shoulder plate detailings on the side wings just right took several iterations — we raised the metallic gold trimmings to give the impression that they were encasing the black "undersuit" that’s worn by Space Marines beneath their armor. Finishing touches on the Power Armor, like the rivets and vents, were also done with 3D embroidery to add even greater dimension to the entire 'armor.'

GR+: The Oath of Moment parchment and 'wax' seal are my favorite parts of this chair. Extras like this don't seem common on Secretlab crossovers - was this something you had to push for?



GL: We're always game to try something new. If we think of an idea that will add to our fans' experience and makes sense for the product, we’ll go to great lengths to see it through.



The big Warhammer 40,000 fans in our design team were especially pumped to bring the purity seals to life. Because these inserts were also so endemic to the IP and community alike, Games Workshop was onboard and just as excited as we were.



GR+: Was there a particularly difficult aspect of designing this crossover?



GL: It was especially tricky to give these purity seals a weathered effect without looking worn out or old. We had to walk a very fine line to achieve the exact effect that we wanted. To do so, we embossed the skull onto a metal backing, rather than wax or rubber, which allowed for a matte finish.