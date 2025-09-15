I must pre-order the real-life Rosalina's Storybook from Super Mario Galaxy and inflict it on my toddler

I'll make no secret of how much I adore Super Mario Galaxy (it's one of my favorite games of all time), so the fact that a real life version of Rosalina's Storybook is on the way definitely has my attention. Is that partially so I can indoctrinate my toddler into the ways of Nintendo? Maybe. Who can say?

If you missed the announcement, Nintendo is turning that adorable backstory for Rosalina and the star-like Lumas – told in fairytale form throughout the original Super Mario Galaxy – into an actual book you can have on your shelf. Rosalina's Storybook will be released on November 25, 2025. If you need good gifts for gamers ahead of Christmas, I'm just saying…

Rosalina's Storybook | $24.99 at Amazon

Available November 25 - This is an exact replica of the story as seen in Super Mario Galaxy, so it's a fun coffee table addition as well as a cute piece of Mario lore. There are a few different places you can pick it up; you can also grab it direct from Nintendo, or at Barnes & Noble. The latter is already calling it a bestseller, so folks must be snapping it up.

One quick look at the trailer and listing reveals why this Mario merch should appeal to fans; it's an exact replica of Rosalina's Storybook as seen in Super Mario Galaxy, down to using the exact art and text from that game. That means it takes you through Rosalina's discovery of the spaceship and Lumas with very sweet watercolor art I am absolutely going to be showing to my toddler come release day in November.

I have a lot of love for that location; for my money, it's the better homebase out of the two Galaxy games. This is because I adore how it gradually unlocks more rooms as you complete sections of the game, layering a mystical space theme over the unlockable castle of Mario 64. Starship Mario is great and all, but I've always been a sucker for a more elaborate hub.

Will this be as cool as the replica Talking Flower from Super Mario Wonder? Probably not – but hey, I think you'll struggle to find a better Nintendo Switch gift for fans of Super Mario Galaxy.

