Toy soldier shooter Hypercharge is coming to Xbox and playtest sign ups are open now

Toybox blaster Hypercharge just showed off some fresh gameplay and revealed an imminent Xbox playtest during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana.

Footage of Hypercharge recently went viral on social media, and it's not hard to see why. As children, we've all imagined our toys coming to life at some point, and films such as Toy Story have reinforced this idea, so it's only logical that seeing these small soldiers battling it out would pique players' interest.

As Sgt. Max Ammo explains in the trailer your mission is to defend the Hyper-Core, collect action figures to expand the customization options available for your character, and defeat the major evil of the enemy toys – whether you're dueling with a Cyber T-Rex, shooting down planes, or yeeting those little green soldiers across the battlefield with a well-aimed punch.

Buy Hypercharge on Steam now (opens in new tab)

The core gameplay in Hypercharge is built around wave shooting and defence building, which can be taken on solo alongside the assistance of AI bots or in co-op with up to four players, and there are also several competitive modes if you prefer PvP action with your friends (or enemies).

Although the presentation of these fights is cute on the surface – these are toys, after all – the action does get rather serious. In the footage, we also see dismemberment with an alien getting its leg shot off, and a plastic robot is melted down to a charred husk at the hands of a flamethrower. Some of these playthings are definitely getting retired by the time the battle is over!

Hypercharge is available to play right now on Steam and Nintendo Switch, with an Xbox version coming soon – if you want to be the first to know about the Xbox playtest, then register at signup.playhypercharge.com (opens in new tab) today.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).