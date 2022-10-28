All Tower of Fantasy Old Vera Coin locations and maps to help you find them

Tower of Fantasy Old Vera Coins are a currency that can be used on Gachapon machines for various rewards. There are several ways to earn Old Vera Coins; as a quest reward, as a bounty reward, or by collecting them in the Vera desert.

If you want to stack up on Old Vera Coins quickly, here’s how to do it. We’ll show you the Vera Coin locations on the map, as well as the locations of the Limited Gachapon machines.

How to use Vera Coins in Tower of Fantasy

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

As you may have noticed, the city of Mirroria is full of gacha vending machines, called the Gachapon machines. Most of these machines reward a variety of simple upgrade items and cosmetics in return for Mira. This is Old Vera’s main currency, a pretty common exploration reward.

However, some Gachapon machines offer more valuable rewards in return for Old Vera Coins. These are called the Limited Gachapon machines. They reward items such as Golden Nucleus, Potent Omnium Crystal, and Special Vouchers.

As Limited Gachapon machines look the same as normal ones, they’re hard to find. Take a look at our location guide below to save you the hassle of finding them by yourself.

Limited Gachapon locations in Tower of Fantasy

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Ride the Cruiser to Mirafleur Hall. You will see two Gachapon machines a bit further on your left. The one on the right is the Limited Gachapon. Limited Gachapon location 2: Take the Cruiser to the Hazardous Materials Lab, then follow the path south until you see a bunch of vending machines. The one on the right is the Limited Gachapon machine.

How to obtain Old Vera Coins in Tower of Fantasy

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Now that you know the Limited Gachapon locations, you still need Old Vera Coins. There are four different ways to collect them:

Supply Pods. Open them to find 20 to 50 Old Vera Coins.

Open them to find 20 to 50 Old Vera Coins. Bounties . Doing a daily mission in Old Vera is rewarded with 20 Vera Coins.

. Doing a daily mission in Old Vera is rewarded with 20 Vera Coins. Side quests . Side quests may reward around 50 Old Vera Coins.

. Side quests may reward around 50 Old Vera Coins. Vera exploration. Old Vera Coins are scattered throughout the Vera desert map in the form of golden orbs. One golden orb rewards 2 to 50 Vera Coins. They’re usually surrounded by purple Mira orbs (see picture). If you want to collect them all, use the Vera Coin location maps below.

Old Vera north Coin locations

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Glide down from the cliff in the north. Floating in the air. Glide down from the cliffs in the west. Floating in the air, use the rocks in the west to reach it. Underneath an overhanging rock, almost at the top of the cliff. In the air, float down from the rocks in the west. On top of the bridge, climb to the highest point. There are 6 Vera Coin orbs in total. Note that the highest one contains 50 Old Vera Coins. Glide down from the direction of the bridge (location 7). Just above ground, next to the oasis. High in the air, you can see it from the location of the Spacerift. On a large rock pillar beneath the overhanging cliff. Walk east from the Spacerift, you’ll see the Old Vera Coins below you. High up in the air. Outside, floating high in the air. In a small nook just below the roof of the cave. Try using the glider starting from the Spacerift in the east. Also in a small nook near the top of the cave. Inside the cave, but not the lowest point. It’s on a ledge about halfway up. Inside the cave, in the corner of a higher ledge. Also inside the cave, very close to Old Vera Coin location 18. It’s in a small opening behind the large mushroom. Floating, high above the sand. On the round building, next to the oasis. Above the old sand-swept road. Floating in the air. Above the old road. On top of the building. High in the air, climb the cliffs. On the path below the rocks. A bit below the highest cliffs, in a corner. In the canyon, above the path.

Old Vera center Coin locations

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)

Floating above the sand. Floating above the sand. Next to the old bridge, use glider and then dash towards the Old Vera Coin. Floating above the sand. Very high up in the air. It’s part of a long string of purple Mira orbs, starting from the highest cliff in the northeast. Floating just above the sand, on top of a cactus. In the high structure above the old road. There are several Vera Coin orbs here, all the way to the top. Note that the highest one contains 50 Old Vera Coins. Floating above the sand. Three Old Vera Coin orbs are floating just above the road, beneath the old road sign. Floating above the sand, near the palm trees.

Old Vera south Coin locations

(Image credit: Hotta Studio)