Total War: Rome Remastered bringing updated visuals and new playable factions in April

Total War: Rome Remastered is coming next month, with overhauled visuals, expanded mechanics, and a ton of new playable factions.

Developer Feral Interactive is leading work on the new version in partnership with original studio Creative Assembly, and it's set to arrive on Steam on April 29. If you already own the original Rome: Total War on Steam you'll be able to pick up the remastered version for 50 percent off until June 1, 2021.

Total War: Rome Remastered includes updated visuals with support for full 4K resolution and updated models for the environments, battlefields, and characters. It's not all graphics updates, though; Feral Interactive has given the whole game a modernization pass, adding new features like a tactical map for battles, wider camera zoom levels, a reworked diplomacy system, and more. It also adds in new Merchant agents to help you build trade networks across the map, 16 new playable factions, and updated content from both the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions.

"Working to remaster a classic such as Rome has been an exhilarating challenge: a bit like recutting the crown jewels," Feral Interactive managing director David Stephen said in the announcement. "We are delighted with the result and hope that fans of this fantastic franchise will be too."

Total War: Rome Remastered will launch with full cross-platform multiplayer support between Windows, Mac, and Linux - and if you're on Windows, you'll also be able to play through the entire original Rome: Total War Collection as part of your purchase.