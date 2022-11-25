Grab a Total Film or SFX magazine subscription for over 50% off this Black Friday

Total Film, AKA the smarter movie magazine, has been bringing you the latest and most-respected news, reviews, and exclusive interviews since 1997. A subscription to Total Film and SFX magazines gives you an all-access pass to the world of movies and TV, with every page giving you a passionate and authoritative look at everything from Hollywood blockbusters to arthouse hidden gems.

And if you're not a subscriber yet, you're in luck – you can get over 50% off both Total Film (opens in new tab) and SFX subscriptions (opens in new tab) this Black Friday, with the offer valid until November 29 at 9.59am GMT.

So, what's in it for you? Well, the latest issue of Total Film features Avatar: The Way of Water on the cover and we take a deep dive into the long-awaited sequel with director James Cameron and the movie's cast and crew. You can also find interviews with Glass Onion director Rian Johnson and Benoit Blanc star Daniel Craig about the Knives Out sequel and deep dives into Willow, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and much, much more.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the newest edition of SFX brings you closer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, new Netflix series Wednesday, and Bones and All, as well as a long chat with Willow star Warwick Davis and showrunner Jonathan Kasdan.

Both magazines are available as print or digital subscriptions, depending on whether you prefer your mags delivered straight to your door or available on your mobile devices. Or, you can get a combined print and digital subscription for the best of both worlds.

T&Cs: Offer closes November 29, 2022 at 9.59am GMT. Offer open to new UK and overseas subscribers only. 'Save up to 50%' saving is based on selected magazines' annual BAR subscription price. Direct Debit offer is available to UK subscribers only. We will notify you in advance of any price changes. All gift subscriptions will start with the first available issue on-sale after December 2022. If you would like your gift subscription to start with an earlier issue, you can choose an earlier issue when ordering or you can contact customer services. Orders purchased for yourself will start with the next available issue - please allow up to 6 weeks for delivery (up to 8 weeks overseas). Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. Exclusions apply. For full terms and conditions, visit www.magazinesdirect.com/terms (opens in new tab). For enquiries please call: +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm GMT (excluding Bank Holidays) or email: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.