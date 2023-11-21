Too busy for gaming these days? This Black Friday Xbox deal could help you out

Gaming is an expensive hobby these days, and one that can be quite the time sink if you're also trying to hold down a full-time job, have a family and social life, keep up with the latest Netflix shows, and still eat and exercise to a healthy level.

I only (just about) manage to keep up with the latest games because I'm in the extremely fortunate position of reviewing gaming hardware for a living, but I have plenty of friends who love gaming and just can't commit time like they used to. For those folks, the idea of splashing down upwards of $300 or $400 on a console or PC they might not even get to play very often is a hard sell.

Luckily, I've spotted a Black Friday Xbox deal that might just suit those people down to a T.

Dell is currently offering an Xbox Series S for $224.99, down from its usual price of $299.99. Usually, Black Friday Xbox deals, like all other gaming deals, offer the hardcore fan a chance to get the best hardware on the cheap, but I'd argue that a modern console going for this cheap could be an amazing chance for some of my busiest friends to rediscover one of their favorite pastimes.

If you constantly find that gaming is a luxury you don't have time for these days, allow me to tell you a bit more about the Xbox Series S. It has 512GB of super speedy SSD storage, a small footprint on a TV stand or desk, and, perhaps most importantly, access to Xbox Game Pass - a library of hundreds of modern and classic games that works just like Netflix.

Now, even if you don't want to pay for yet another subscription service, you can use this digital-only console to buy individual games too through the Xbox store. A console like this lets you dip your toes in the water of any game you especially like the look of and want to dedicate a bit of time to. It's powerful enough that you can play the latest multiplayer game with friends, but you don't need to feel guilty for not using it for weeks at a time because, thanks to this deal, it won't cost you more than $250.

Xbox Series S | $299.99 $224.99 at Dell

Save $75 - The Xbox Series S is probably the best, and most affordable way to keep up with gaming today, especially if you don't already own a PC powerful enough to play the latest games. In this deal you get it extraordinarily cheap, and suddenly your barrier to playing a few games every once in a while isn't so high. Buy it if:

✅ You want an affordable games console that can play the latest games

✅ You don't have the time and budget for a PS5 or full-fat Xbox Series X Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something with a disc drive

I always love it when friends message me because they've seen a trailer or heard some news about an upcoming game they want to play - especially when they don't get to dedicate a lot of time to playing games themselves. The recent news about GTA 6 getting a trailer in early December was one of those times - and I couldn't recommend a machine for gaming to those folks more than the Series S.

This deal would also make one hell of a Christmas present for a family member or loved one. The Series S has access to all the latest games, including Starfield, which is made by the same people that made Skyrim. If you're a girlfriend or parent who's never really understood why your boyfriend/husband/son fixates on games so much - this is your sign. The expression on someone's face when they unwrap this will be priceless if you know they're too busy to play games most of the time.

And that's me generalizing - flip those gender stereotypes on their head and this deal lets you get a premium gift for someone for cheaper than it's ever been available.

I started this off by saying gaming is an expensive hobby - and that's still true. But these are the deals I get really excited to cover when it comes to Black Friday because it allows people who struggle to afford gaming technology a genuine chance to change that - and then more people get to experience how amazing video games can be these days.

If you're a bit more in the know about games, apologies for telling you things you probably already know about the Series S. If you want to jazz up this Series S purchase with some accessories, the widget below will show you the best prices in your region for my personal favorite Xbox Series X accessories (that will work with a Series S, don't worry).

