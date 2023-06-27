Tom Holland has opened up about the bad reviews of his new Apple TV Plus show The Crowded Room. The show, which Holland also executive produces, sees him play a real man named Danny Sullivan who was arrested for his role in a shooting back in the 1970s.

The show has proved popular with viewers but has suffered from bad critic reviews since its release. Currently, it has a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, even though the audience review is up at 89%.

"I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room. It has taught me resilience," Holland told Unilad about the reception to the show. "Tottenham has never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult. It’s no secret my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality."

This isn’t the first time the Spider-Man star has addressed reviews of the show either as he previously cleared up his plan to take some time off acting wasn’t anything to do with it.

"Obviously, The Crowded Room came out," he told Live with Kelly and Mark. "We didn’t have very favorable reviews. So, the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf."

The Marvel star did also thank fans for their support of the show and added, "I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out."

The Crowded Room is airing on Apple TV+ now. For what else to watch, here’s our list of the best Apple TV shows available to stream.