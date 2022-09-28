Tom Hanks thinks only four of his movies are "pretty good"

By Bradley Russell
The Cast Away star gets frank about his career

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Hanks may have built up a considerable body of work during his decades-spanning Hollywood career – Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, and Cast Away to name but a few – but the actor has recently revealed that he considers only four of those movies to be "pretty good."

Hanks, who is credited as an actor in over 50 movies, shared the opinion as a pithy aside during a People (opens in new tab) interview for his new book, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

"No one knows how a movie is made – though everyone thinks they do," Hanks said of his novel, which focuses on the making of a movie over an 80-year period. "I've made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I'm still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle."

Hanks may not have a high opinion of his movies – but critics and fans certainly do. He has appeared in two movies that have garnered a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (Toy Story and Toy Story 2), and has a further ten that have hit 90%+. He has also appeared in cult classics such as The Green Mile and A League of Their Own.

Hanks has recently starred in Elvis and Pinocchio. His next feature film is A Man Called Otto. The Marc Forster-directed dramedy is set to premiere on December 14.

