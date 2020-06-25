Tokyo Game Show 2020 to hold digital event this September

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 has announced new dates for an all-digital alternative to the annual convention's usual event, which was cancelled earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the news in a press release (via Gematsu), the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) revealed that the online showcase will take place from September 24 - 27, later this year, in co-operation with studios and companies across the games industry, “from major publishers to indie game developers.”

More details, including the full Tokyo Game Show 2020 scheduled, will be announced closer to the event itself, but CESA is already promising developer round tables, eSports tournaments, virtual exhibitions, updates on "the release of new titles and services", and plenty more.

The updated Tokyo Game Show 2020 website is already live, too, where'll you find more information about how to tune in during the event itself, what to expect, and confirmed attendees.

Meanwhile, our unofficial E3 2020 schedule can give you the full lowdown on every online event taking place over the summer in lieu of the physical software exhibition itself which, like everything else, was cancelled as coronavirus continues to see lockdown measures enacted across the globe.