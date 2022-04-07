Tiny Tina's Wonderlands modders have added a loot tier that doesn't properly exist in the game yet

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands modders have added a loot tier to the game ahead of what could be an official release.

If you like your interactive adventures with a huge selection of powerful weaponry, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the game for you. But it appears that there are some who aren't content with the current offensive offerings and want even more bang for their buck. So they've introduced what looks like an upcoming loot tier to cater for their highly destructive tastes.

Shared by Xiimbox on the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands subreddit (opens in new tab) is an image of the delightfully sounding 'Toxifying Fatebreaker of Cleaving' weapon. Xiimbox questions whether the gear is 'legit' as the description says it's from the 'Ascended' tier.

According to commenter xXPUNISHER1989Xx, Ascended is the tier above Volatile, which currently offers the game's most powerful items, at least officially. But modders have seemingly gotten in ahead of Gearbox. "Modders saw the prefix in the code and used it for more stats etc," says the Reddit user.

As Chaotic items are around 20% stronger than the standard version, and Volatile items are approximately 40% stronger, xXPUNISHER1989Xx speculates that the Ascended tier could be roughly 60% stronger. But another commenter claims that Ascended is actually the fourth tier and that the third tier is called 'Primordial'.

The Ascended weapon's stats are impressive, but not everybody is happy about modders adding new loot tiers to the game before Gearbox intended.

"Chaotic and Volatile are the only possible gear to get currently, anything that is Ascended or higher is modded by fricken modders," writes AussieGamer723. "They are diving into the game code and bringing out things that aren't out yet, so fricken annoying why can't they just play the game normally".

Between the modded weaponry and guns that exceed the game's current level cap, it looks pretty likely that as-yet unreleased DLC will follow Borderlands tradition in allowing you to boost your level. Until then, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands remains full of surprises - one player recently discovered you can stomp mushrooms like Goombas in Super Mario.

The whimsical world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands wouldn't exist without Borderlands. Take a look at the highs and lows of the series so far with our guide to the best Borderlands games ranked.