Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is handing out guns that are too powerful for any players to wield

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is dropping weapons that exceed the game's level cap.

The Borderlands games have always doled out thousands of creative and eclectic weapons in all shapes and sizes to players, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is no exception. In the latest Borderlands-related game though, some players have reported receiving weapons that are locked to levels above the actual level cap for the loot shooter.

In the example above, for instance, a player reports getting their hands on a level 43 weapon, despite the fact that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands stops players from progressing past level 40. There have been other instances of this too over on the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands subreddit, where players have shown examples of receiving weapons over level 40.

It's easy to write this off as merely a bug, but it's worth bearing in mind that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands could raise the level cap for players at some point in the future. In fact, there's currently four DLC expansions planned for the game's post-launch content, any one of which could easily boost the player level cap up to well above level 40.

Additionally, it's worth remembering developer Gearbox has traditionally raised the level cap for past Borderlands games with each DLC launch. Borderlands 3's level cap would rise to 72 with a successive update last year in 2021, for example, which was actually the exact same rank that the level cap of Borderlands 2 was raised to, after everything was said and done with its post-launch content.

