Fans pay tribute to Tina Turner’s iconic movie moments

Fans and Hollywood figures have paid tribute to Tina Turner’s contributions to film following her passing at the age of 83.

The rock and roll icon’s film career may have been fleeting – just two major screen credits in Tommy and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome – but it speaks to her talents and presence that they’re still fondly remembered in 2023.

"The first time I ever heard of Tina Turner was when I saw the film Tommy. I was young and immediately obsessed with her. I went back and listened to all her music and wow… what an icon. A legend. She will be missed," one fan said on social media.

"Tina Turner was… a great villain in Mad Max 3. That’s largely forgotten now, but her performance still holds up and I’m not sure anyone else could have gotten away with that outlandish outfit and wig they put her in," one wrote on Twitter. "Best villain ever," another added.

Mad Max director George Miller, who worked with her on Beyond Thunderdome, told The Guardian, "She was the opposite of a diva. I had the privilege of working with her and getting to see just what made her so magnificent. She was so sharp, mentally. She was acutely aware of the dynamics of every situation. She was very funny and playful, she loved to laugh a lot. She was a person of real substance. It wasn’t just the surface. I think that rises out of someone who endures so much in early life and uses it to become incredibly wise."

Of course, it wasn’t just on screen where Turner made her mark on Hollywood. GoldenEye – one of the best Bond songs – has long been a perennial favorite thanks to her performance.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson paid tribute to Turner: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. She will remain forever in the hearts of 007 fans for GoldenEye. We send our condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world."

"RIP Tina Turner, who gave us one of the all-time best James Bond songs," one fan wrote. "When she hits the crescendo of GoldenEye, it’s absolutely magical. Without question, Tina Turner is the best thing about one of the best Bond movies in the franchise."

Brother Bear director Aaron Blaise shared a heartwarming anecdote about her time working on the title song 'Great Spirits' alongside Phil Collins, calling it one of the "greatest experiences" of his career.

Everyone at GamesRadar+ and Total Film send their condolences to Tina Turner’s friends, family, and many fans.