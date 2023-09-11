Timothée Chalamet sets a high bar in these exclusive Wonka images

The works of Roald Dahl have always been a rich seam of inspiration: not just as vehicles for getting children interested in reading, but also as source material for films. Arguably the most famous of his works - in terms of both the book and the film spin-off - is 1964’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, adapted for the big screen as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971. Tim Burton also had a crack at a film version in 2005.

While it’s Charlie Bucket who gets the golden ticket, it’s always been the master confectioner Willy Wonka who most fascinates audiences. So, it’s no surprise that the candyman is getting his own (single-)origin story, which will explore his life in the years before he was a reclusive factory-owner offering tours with a striking disregard for health and safety protocols.

In this year’s Wonka, Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet plays the young Willy. The film will, according to the official logline, tell the story of ‘how the world’s greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today’. Directed by Paddington’s Paul King, Wonka could be another must-see family favorite when the foil is peeled back in December.

Wonka is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine (on sale this Thursday, September 14), and inside there's an in-depth feature on the making of the film that looks at how and why the character is being explored anew in a prequel setting.

Inside this issue Total Film heads to Abbey Road to drop in on a scoring session for the film and chats to the key filmmakers behind the project, including writer/director King and producer David Heyman, who’s best known for turning the Harry Potter book series into a cinema-dominating film franchise. There’s even an interview with the real chocolatier who made the edible creations seen on screen. Look out for more Wonka exclusives dropping imminently.

Wonka opens in cinemas on December 15. For much more on the film, feast your eyes on the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, September 14. Check out the covers below:

