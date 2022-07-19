TikTok user goes for a drive after switching out steering wheel for a Mario Kart Wii wheel

A TikTok user has thrown caution to the wind and gone for a drive after switching out their steering wheel for a Mario Kart Wii wheel.

As spotted by VG247 (opens in new tab), TikTok user Tyler Atkin, known as ttptng (opens in new tab), is on a mission to replace parts of his Mazda with a bunch of Nintendo Wii accessories. Last month, the fearless individual posted a video (opens in new tab) on TikTok which showed him removing the vehicle's standard steering wheel and replacing it with a Mario Kart Wii wheel. We know what you're thinking. Did they actually attempt to drive it? Why yes, they did.

Another video by Atkin shows him taking the modified motor, which he's dubbed Wiiata, for a spin and miraculously manages to drive it around without incident. Despite his success, Atkin describes the experience as "horrendous", so it seems Nintendo's plastic steering wheel is best kept for racing around tracks on Mario Kart.

Not content with simply changing the steering wheel, Atkin has replaced other parts of his automobile with random Wii accessories. His other videos show a Wii nunchuck taking the place of the gearstick (opens in new tab) and a baseball bat modified to fit over the handbrake. The TikTok user's latest addition to Wiiata (opens in new tab) is an actual Wii, which slots in where the radio normally sits. The console isn't up and running yet, but given the ingenuity that Aitkin's demonstrated so far, it's surely only a matter of time.

