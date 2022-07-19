Mario Kart 64 almost shipped with a "no item" mode

Mario Kart 64 very nearly had a mode where you couldn't use items.

Wreaking havoc on your opponents with lightning, bananas and all manner of coloured shells is arguably the most enjoyable aspect of any Mario Kart game. But have you ever wondered what the kart racing series would be like without these special power-ups? Apparently, Nintendo has, as it's revealed that it once included a "no item" mode in Mario Kart 64.

According to game director Hideki Konno (via Nintendo Life (opens in new tab)), during the game's development, a mode without items was added to make it appeal more to fans of Nintendo's futuristic racing series F-Zero. While F-Zero was once famous for its slick, high-speed races, the series has well and truly gone off course. Its last major instalment F-Zero Climax was all the way back in 2004, and that didn't even see a release outside of Japan.

According to game director Hideki Konno, Mario Kart 64 once had an item less mode to appeal to F-Zero fans.It was later cut due to those testing the game chose not to play the mode, with Konno mentioning that those who still wish to play without items have Time Trials. pic.twitter.com/e7oJ3DsNsSJuly 16, 2022 See more

Konno says that removing the ability to use items in Mario Kart 64 "allowed for serious races where you're trying to edge someone out for fractions of a second, with all the racers clumped close together in the final lap." But Nintendo had a change of heart about mixing up the much-loved formula after the majority of players who demoed the game opted not the play the mode that didn't include items.

Last year, a phenomenally skilled Mario Kart 64 speedrunner managed to achieve the world record in all 32 of the game's tracks, making them the only person in the world to hold them all simultaneously. Meanwhile, one die-hard F-Zero fan spent more than $40k to ask about the future of the series and received a fairly noncommittal response from Nintendo.

Geared up for more high-speed action? Take a look at our pick of the best racing games.