Tiger King prompts Florida sheriff to ask for leads into the disappearance of Carole Baskin's ex-husband, Don Lewis

Netflix's latest true-crime documentary, Tiger King, has quickly become the most-watched show on the streaming service – and, seeing as much of the world's population is currently on lockdown, that should indicate just how many people are binging the ludicrous seven-part series.

As a result of the incredibly high quantity of interest in Tiger King, one of the cases at the centre of the Netflix doc has gained new traction.

Carole Baskin's husband, Don Lewis, went missing in the late '90s. The case was never solved, and Don Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002. However, following the release of Tiger King, a sheriff based in Hillsborough County, Florida, named Chad Chronister, has called on the public to get in contact regarding any clues that could help resolve the cold case.

"Only YOU can help solve the Jack 'Don' Lewis COLD CASE," reads a poster that has been spread on social media.

Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads. #CaroleBaskin #DonLewis #Netflix #Tiger #BigCatRescue #JoeExotic #TigerKingNetflix #HCSO pic.twitter.com/LHoJcBZVOIMarch 30, 2020

In the documentary, various zookeepers allege that Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to some tigers. Baskin has categorically denied any such claims, and no evidence of any crime has been found by the officials who investigated the case.

Since Tiger King's release, Baskin has called the series “salacious and sensational” and claimed it “lied” to attract viewers. The producers responded by saying she openly discussed "her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis".

"She knew that this was not just about... it’s not a [Sea World documentary] Blackfish because of the things she spoke about," co-producer Eric Goode told the LA Times.

What will happen next in the Tiger King saga? Who can say? For more Netflix recommendations, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best movies on Netflix.