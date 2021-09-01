Thrustmaster unveils the T248 PS5 racing wheel

Thrustmaster has revealed its latest PS5 / PS4 racing wheel, the T248. With a suite of premium controls, a powerful hybrid belt motor, and three force feedback presets to choose from, there's plenty of value in the $399.99 / £299.99 launch price.

Pre-orders are technically live via Amazon in the US, though stock seems to be in short supply (surprise), though Amazon UK does have plenty to go around. The T248 will hit the market on October 21, 2021.

This is a likely contender for one of the best racing wheels of the year. A brushless motor that Thrustmaster claims is 70% more powerful than the previous T150 is paired with on-the-fly force feedback switching and 25 configurable action buttons for a premium, highly personalized feel across a range of different track types.

Plus, the onboard five-digit display has over 20 different functions, from showing FFB settings to in-game stats like lap times and gears.

(Image credit: Thrustmaster)

Officially licensed for PS5 and PS4, but also compatible with PC, full support for the digital display is available for Formula 1 2020 and 2021 and is on the way for titles like Dirt 5, American Truck Simulator, WRC 10, and Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Pitted as an 'affordable' racing wheel, this is still a fairly premium accessory - at least in the US. That $399.99 price tag is still in line with similar offerings from Logitech, with the Logitech G923 launching at the same cost and now dropping down to $249.99.

Over in the UK, that £299.99 price point is a little easier to swallow, considering the high-end experience on offer here. How far the T248 will threaten Logitech's own model remains to be seen, but with additional force feedback options, and that impressive belt motor system, racing aficionados may find better value in Thrustmaster's offerings.

We're rounding up all the best PS4 racing wheels and Xbox racing wheels available on the market right now. Or, take a look at all the best PC racing wheels if you're after the full Windows experience to burn some serious rubber as immersively as possible.