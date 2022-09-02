Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scene introduces us to another Greek god

A deleted scene (opens in new tab) from Thor: Love and Thunder has been released – and it gives us a proper introduction to another Greek god in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The scene, titled "Looking for Zeus," follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taikia Waititi) as they run around Omnipotence City searching for Zeus. The trio crosses paths with Dionysus (Simon Russell Beale), the Greek god of wine and festivity, who name-drops a few gods before revealing Zeus's whereabouts. Dionysus, who appears in the film's theatrical cut for only a brief moment, also humorously refers to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher as "The Prosciutto Man." At the very end of the scene, the VFX for Korg disappears and reveals a smiling, waving Waititi. Watch below.

The Digital and physical release of Thor: Love and Thunder includes several more deleted scenes that feature extra time with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and the Guardians, as well as a gag reel, audio commentary by writer/director Taika Waititi, and featurettes that see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman preparing for their legendary roles, and one that explores the origin of Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on Digital and Disney Plus on September 8, or you can buy it on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD on September 27. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movie and TV shows you should know about, or get up to speed on all of the upcoming superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.