Thor: Everything We Know

"It's a pretty impressive costume, and I think anyone who put it on would look pretty cool," Chris Hemsworth told MTV News earlier this year.

The 26-year-old Australia native, glimpsed briefly during the opening five minutes of J.J. Abrams' Star Trek reboot, was the lucky actor to bag the titanic role of Thor.

Marvel were keen on a ‘name’, but director Kenneth Branagh was having none of it, and went instead for the lesser known Hemsworth.

For his part, the actor seems to be having the time of his life, wearing a blonde wig “which they throw on me every day”, while much of his rehearsal time was spent not getting into shape (though we expect that took up a fair chunk of Earth time), but learning how to pronounce the name of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

“There's many different versions of pronouncing that thing,” he says. “The rehearsal process was mainly about, ‘How do we pronounce that word?’”

Writer Ashley Miller also puts his two cents in what to expect from the character:

“You want to feel Thor’s rage when he rages. You want to see him fight like hell, and take as much he dishes out — maybe more. You want to have a visceral reaction to the guy, and what happens to him. You don’t want his adventures to be clean and antiseptic.

“You want to see the dirt, and grime and blood. You want to feel every bone crunching moment of every fight. And when he unleashes the storm, you want to feel like you’re seeing the power of a GOD at work.” Yes, all of the above, please.