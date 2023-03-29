Thomas Haden Church could be coming back as Sandman

Thomas Haden Church says Sandman is in talks to return to the MCU at a later date.

"We had a whole story involving his his daughter, for No Way Home," Church told The DisInsider (opens in new tab). "And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on…Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into an a future iteration of it."

"The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story," Church continued, adding that a potential Flint Marko AKA Sandman return has "been discussed."

Church made his debut as Sandman in Spider-Man 3 back in 2007, and would go on to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside returning villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). However, Sandman had a much smaller storyline than the other Spidey villains.

Kevin Feige confirmed last month that a fourth Spider-Man film and follow-up to No Way Home is being written.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

The threequel, which saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Peter Parker, grossed over $1.9 billion at the global box office.

Church can be seen next starring alongside Dianna Agron in Acidman, set to hit theaters on March 31.

