This year's Black Friday Xbox deals just won't quit

Xbox deals continue to look appealing with the Xbox Series S still holding onto a record low price at Amazon. Currently priced at $239.99 (was $299.99) (opens in new tab), it's even better value than it was over Black Friday. Previously priced at $249 over the holiday weekend, if you missed out on the deal then, you save an extra $10 on the previous best price. It's a modest further discount but soon adds up to make this a very attractive price for one of the latest games consoles. It may not be as high-end as the much pricier Xbox Series X, but it's a rare discount for the consistently popular system.

The Xbox Series S is the perfect entry point for gamers who want to embrace the advantages of Xbox Game Pass but don't need the high-end capabilities of the Xbox Series X. This is one of the Xbox deals best aimed at anyone on a budget. Remarkably small, it's the best place to game at 1080p with some impressive backwards compatibility ensuring you have more games to choose from than you'd think. Aimed at players who don't need or want 4K gaming capabilities, it's highly portable too thanks to its small form factor. The only real downside is its 512GB SSD fills up fast with only 364GB being usable and the console being digital-only. That's where the Seagate Expansion Card can come in handy, boosting capacity. As an entry point to Xbox gaming though, this is one of the best Xbox deals to make it simple to overlook any flaws.

You'll find more information on this Xbox Series S price below, along with plenty more Xbox deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - As far as Xbox deals go, the Xbox Series S is a fantastic offer for anyone who is looking for a second console or their first while keeping costs down.



More of today's best Xbox deals

If you're looking for other Xbox deals, we've got them all rounded up below. Thanks to our smart price comparison tool, you can find the internet's lowest prices all in one place.

The best games on Xbox Game Pass are an excellent place to start on your Xbox journey. Buying some of the best Xbox Series X accessories can also improve your gaming experience, while don't forget, you can play the best Xbox One games on this system too.