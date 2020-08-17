This Spider-Man PS4 Tobey Maguire deepfake cut is scarily good

A new Spider-Man PS4 deepfake cut reimagines what Insomniac's game would look like with the cast of 2004's Spider-Man 2 (a.k.a. the best Spider-Man movie).

Courtesy of the extremely talented BabyZone on YouTube, the video superimposes the likeness of Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina into various cut-scenes from the 2018 PS4 exclusive.

Check it out below, and try not to get too freaked out.

It's so believable, you wouldn't be questioned for wondering whether Insomniac should have just picked up where Sam Raimi ended with Spider-Man 3, and made a canonical sequel to that original trilogy.

There's still hope that Maguire could return as the webhead in the multi-verse focused, Raimi-helmed Doctor Strange 2, of course, but this remains the next best thing for now.

This isn't the first time fans have used real likenesses to reimagine their favourite gaming heroes via deepfake technology. Just earlier this year, an Uncharted 4 deepfake gave us a glimpse into what an officially greenlit Nathan Fillion movie might have looked like before Tom Holland nabbed the role of Nathan Drake for the upcoming picture.

The BabyZone channel itself has plenty of others to enjoy, too, including Keanu Reeves as the Ghost of Tsushima, and yes, Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 on the way, or watch the video below for the first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales.