This Ryzen 5 Gateway laptop is now $199 ahead of Black Friday

Another day, another great deal to take advantage of before Black Friday kicks off. This time we're turning our attention to Walmart which has a new Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook on sale for less than $200 (opens in new tab) and is one of the best laptop deals we've seen in some time.

Why were interested in this particular deal is that it was originally listed at a price of $461.00, meaning it has fallen by a remarkable 56%. In these challenging economic times, that's a huge saving to be made – $262.00 to be exact. It's also one of the lowest prices for a laptop with these specs, so it makes for a great early laptop deal for anyone wanting to beat the Black Friday queues.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is known for its great portability and lightweight build. It's available to purchase in Charcoal with other colors available at a slightly higher price and free shipping, so no unexpected additional costs. It's well worth considering alongside the many other early Black Friday laptop deals that have started to make their way out to the web.

(opens in new tab) Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook 8GB | $461.00 $199.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $262 - Get a Charcoal Notebook for 56% off with 8GB memory, a 256GB SSD, Ryzen 5 3500U processor, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. A great deal for a great laptop that's under $200.

