This RTX 3060 gaming laptop is just $729 in Newegg's early Black Friday deals

We're seeing some particularly strong gaming laptop deals as part of this year's Black Friday deals, with retailers offering bigger and better discounts on more machines as the week goes on. However, this Gigabyte A5 K1 really takes the cake - and the best part is you're protected against further price drops as well.

You can pick up this RTX 3060 configuration for just $729 (was $1,199) at Newegg (opens in new tab) right now. That's a full $470 off, with some stunning value packed in. We can't remember ever seeing gaming laptop deals packing such a GPU into this low of a price tag, and certainly not with 16GB RAM included. We previously saw this offer sat at $799 earlier in the year, and were celebrating then.

Not only that, but early Black Friday Newegg deals also come with a price protection guarantee as well, which means you'll receive a refund should this model get even cheaper over the course of the sale. Considering this is already one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on such a configuration, we don't expect these numbers to drop any further in later Black Friday gaming laptop deals. RTX 3060 machines are generally priced between $900 and $1,200 when on sale, and even then you're likely to only receive 8GB RAM.

We'd certainly move fast here, though. We've already seen plenty of this retailer's Black Friday deals running off the shelves, and this is a particularly strong offer. You'll find more information about this discount just below, and plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Gigabyte A5 K1 RTX 3060 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199 $729 at Newegg

Save $470 - We very rarely see RTX 3060 gaming laptops this cheap. In fact, this is the lowest price we've seen on such a rig in recent memory. The Gigabyte A5 K1 is down to $729 in Newegg's latest sale, with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a Black Friday price guarantee.



More of today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 RTX 3050 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $899.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - We've only ever seen this RTX 3050 Lenovo IdeaPad drop to $699 in the past, which makes today's $599.99 sale price the best yet. Amazon's latest gaming laptop deals have a $300 discount on this Ryzen 5 CPU, 256GB SSD model.



Asus TUF Dash 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If this Gigabyte above is the best RTX 3060 price on the shelves right now, this is the best RTX 3070. This is an astonishing discount for anyone looking to beat the crowds this Black Friday. You're picking up an i7-12650H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD alongside that impressive GPU.



Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,759.99 at Amazon

Save $340 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is a premium machine, so securing an RTX 3080 configuration for just $1,759.99 is an excellent result. That's particularly true because of that 1TB of SSD storage, a Ryzen 9 processor, and 1440p 165Hz display.



If the above offers aren't quite working out for you, we're also bringing you all the lowest prices on the best gaming laptops around just below.

