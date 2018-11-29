This one Red Dead Online glitch is scarier than Undead Nightmare ever could be

Seeing as it's only just released in beta form, it was inevitable that Red Dead Online would feature some bugs and hiccup here and there, even with a meticulous studio Rockstar at the helm. That being said, I could never have anticipated the glitch I've been encountering in the lobbies of Red Dead Online's multiplayer matches, as it's one of the most terrifying and hilarious things I think I've ever seen in a video game.

Whenever I enter a lobby in the game's Showdown Series playlist of PvP modes, an ear piercing cacophony of screams rings out from the TV, usually as each competitor loads into the lobby itself. It's... well, just check it out for yourself below, and try not to wet yourself with fear/laughter.

So whenever I enter a lobby in Red Dead Online, every character starts screaming. It's HORRIFYING. pic.twitter.com/bIJ0CPamWJNovember 29, 2018

My best guess is that the game is literally dropping players into the lobby, and those screams you hear are from the characters wailing in terror as gravity plummets them towards the ground. Listen closely, and the thuds and grunts near the end cue you in to when each player hits the floor, though on-screen they all just appear out of nowhere.

Frankly, I'd love it if Rockstar kept this bug in the game, as it's already one of my favourite things about Red Dead Redemption 2, full stop. In fact, it's the only reason I'm still playing the Showdown Series playlists instead of gallivanting about the open world as an online outlaw. It's that last guy, who hits the ground a little bit later than the rest, that never fails to get me in giggles.

If you've just made the jump to Rockstar's latest multiplayer sandbox, have a read of our fresh Red Dead Online tips or check out our Red Dead Online guide for all the info you need to stay atop the Wild West food chain.