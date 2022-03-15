This PS5 SSD deal sees the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus drive drop to its lowest ever price

Get one of the best PS5 SSDs - and its accompanying heatsink - for a seriously low price today

One of our favorite drives is heavily discounted in Amazon's current PS5 SSD deals. Already one of the most value-busting, and coolest entries into the best PS5 SSD market, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, in either 1TB or 2TB capacity, can be had for a lowest ever price today.  

The popular 1TB model is down to just $131.74 (down from $160) right now which is a modest discount in terms of 'number of dollars off' but takes the drive down to a seriously tempting price and its lowest ever price at that. Remember, this drive is also one of the best SSDs for gaming on PC, too, so even with no heatsink and PS5 angle, this is a great deal for anyone on the hunt for a stellar drive. 

However, if you want to go big, and future-proof yourself, the 2TB variant is also down to a record low price, and would probably be the one we would pick up. You can get it for only $263.49 (down from $310) now which is a saving of nearly $50 and a great deal on such a quality drive at the 2TB capacity.

Now, these are great deals in and of themselves, but these are for the SSDs only, remember. That means at this stage we'd normally be warning you that you'll have to source and DIY a heatsink solution yourself, but the great news is that Sabrent also sells one of those separately on Amazon, too. What's more, it's discounted today as well! It's currently just $19.99 (instead of $24.99). This means you can add a heatsink - designed specifically for the PS5 - to either the 1TB or 2TB SSD-only model and get a full package, also at a lowest ever price

To elaborate, the 1TB drive and heatsink bought together will total around $150 compared to $180 when bought as a whole package, and the 2TB model can be had with heatsink for just over $280, which is fifty bucks lower than buying the official double-product package on Amazon.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

