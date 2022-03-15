This PS5 SSD deal sees the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus drive drop to its lowest ever price

One of our favorite drives is heavily discounted in Amazon's current PS5 SSD deals. Already one of the most value-busting, and coolest entries into the best PS5 SSD market, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, in either 1TB or 2TB capacity, can be had for a lowest ever price today.

The popular 1TB model is down to just $131.74 (down from $160) right now which is a modest discount in terms of 'number of dollars off' but takes the drive down to a seriously tempting price and its lowest ever price at that. Remember, this drive is also one of the best SSDs for gaming on PC, too, so even with no heatsink and PS5 angle, this is a great deal for anyone on the hunt for a stellar drive.

However, if you want to go big, and future-proof yourself, the 2TB variant is also down to a record low price, and would probably be the one we would pick up. You can get it for only $263.49 (down from $310) now which is a saving of nearly $50 and a great deal on such a quality drive at the 2TB capacity.

Now, these are great deals in and of themselves, but these are for the SSDs only, remember. That means at this stage we'd normally be warning you that you'll have to source and DIY a heatsink solution yourself, but the great news is that Sabrent also sells one of those separately on Amazon, too. What's more, it's discounted today as well! It's currently just $19.99 (instead of $24.99). This means you can add a heatsink - designed specifically for the PS5 - to either the 1TB or 2TB SSD-only model and get a full package, also at a lowest ever price.

To elaborate, the 1TB drive and heatsink bought together will total around $150 compared to $180 when bought as a whole package, and the 2TB model can be had with heatsink for just over $280, which is fifty bucks lower than buying the official double-product package on Amazon.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD | 1TB | $160 $131.74 at Amazon

Save $28.25 - This is the cheapest price we've seen on the 1TB variant and this represents exceptional value for money given the performance. If you're after a quality SSD for PC then this is it, and if you're after one of the best PS5 SSDs then this is it too. Don't forget to add the heatsink below!



Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD | 2TB | $309.99 $263.49 at Amazon

Save $46.50 - Despite the discount not being outrageous in itself - though 50 bucks is still solid - the price is a record low which means you won't find better value. Throw in the heatsink below and you can easily beat the price that the package sells for online too. Nice.



Sabrent PS5 Heatsink | $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5/20% - An essential purchase to go with the above SSDs! This is not only the best PS5 heatsink for Sabrent's drives, but this is one of the best heatsinks for PS5 to go with any drive. A snip at this price, and also combine it with either drive above to get a record low on the package.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Should you be after more PS5 SSD deals today, then our price comparison software is here to help with great offers on some of our favorite models.

Once you've upgraded your PS5's storage, complete your wider setup with some of the best PS5 accessories and one of the best PS5 monitors. Or, take an additional storage route with the best PS5 hard external drives.