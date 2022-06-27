This PS5 SSD deal sees the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB at a historic lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals can currently get you the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB for its historic lowest ever price today.

Right now, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB is available for just $269.99 (was $370) (opens in new tab) for a full $100 off the sticker price. The drive, which is easily one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market at the moment, has endured quite a steady decline from its hefty asking price over the past few months. However, it's never been this cheap before. The previous lowest price was $280, so you're saving an extra $10 here.

It's worth pointing out that the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB had its first major price drop back in April, coming down from $345 to around the $299 range for the first time. We should state that this Gen 4.0 model has shot back up to MSRP in recent history, too, so we would recommend acting sooner rather than later to get yourself one of the fastest NVMe drives you can slot inside your PS5 for less.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX | $370 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100; lowest-ever price - Simply put, this is the cheapest rate that we're able to verify on the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX to date. The previous lowest price was $280, so you're knocking an additional $10 off here. This is one of the fastest drives available on the market right now, making this PS5 SSD deal an ideal opportunity to expand your storage out for less.



In our testing, we found that the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX yielded read speeds inside the console of 5,581.505 MB/s, which is one of the higher performing drives according to Sony's official post-format system benchmark. That made for extremely brief file transfer times, too, with the likes of Demon's Souls (53.65 GB) and Ghost of Tsushima (59.13 GB) in 46 seconds for rates exceeding 1 GB/sec.

