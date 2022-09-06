This PS5 SSD deal allows you to get this Gen4 drive for less than half price

If you're on the hunt for a PS5 SSD deal, then we'd recommend checking out this particularly strong 50% discount. You can now pick up the WD BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD with Heatsink for $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (usually $279.99).

We have seen the MRSP slowly come down over the course of this year meaning that deal prices are even more worth picking up. This PS5 SSD has only come lower than this price once before, with it coming down to $109.99 meaning if you're looking to pick one up then now is the time to take a peek. We can't be too sure if we'll ever see a price like this again as we rarely see deals this big, with typical slashes coming in at around 25%.

It also comes with a built-in heatsink, so no faffing around. You can still achieve speeds of up to 7000mb/s read and 5300mb/s write here, which also means you can expand your storage for your PC or console without worrying about risking boot times on your games.

You can find this SSD for gaming deal and others below.

WD BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD | $279.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - Although we have seen prices go below this price once before, this deal is still solid, allowing you to expand your PC or PS5 storage space by a terabyte without giving up your boot speeds. This drive usually comes in at almost $300 so be sure to act fast if you want to pick this up.



Most recent PS5 SSD deals

