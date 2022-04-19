This Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the stuff of trainers’ daydreams

Samsung is releasing one of the most stylish ways to play Pokemon Go in the history of the game.

As part of its "Fan Edition" phone lineup, Samsung is partnering with Nintendo for a very special smartphone release: the Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3. It's a dream for Pokemon fans, and an intriguing possibility for anyone looking for a new phone - as long as you live in South Korea.

The Pokemon edition of the folding phone will only be available for Pokemon fans in South Korea, and will come in a special "Ash Red" shade. If that weren't reason enough to be excited about the special phone, you'll want to see everything else it comes with, too.

The Flip 3 comes in fun Pokeball-themed packaging, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. It comes with a special clear Pikachu phone case with a ring stand, a Pokedex pouch to store your phone, a Pikachu tail keychain, a Pokeball Pop Socket, and interchangeable Pokemon options to swap out with the Pikachu plates included in addition to the all-over Pikachu case. That means you can see a few different Pokemon, including Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle when you flip your phone closed, not just Pikachu.

Otherwise, the Flip 3 is essentially the same phone you can buy here in the States. Still, those accessories are definitely worth ponying up some cash for. If you're interested in trying to catch one, you can head over to the South Korean Samsung portal and try your hand at picking one up. You'll essentially be purchasing a handful of cases, keychains, and a Pop Socket, but if you already have one of the phones, this is a fun set of customization options to kit out your phone with. If you miss out, you can always check eBay later.

There's more Pokemon on the way soon! Check out everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.