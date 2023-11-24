This Nintendo Switch-sized handheld runs PC games, and it's down to its lowest ever price

Most handheld gaming PCs out there are much chonkier than a Nintendo Switch, but Black Friday has slashed the price of one that’s the same size. That’s right, we’re talking about a mini portable powerhouse that can practically access the same games as a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, but it’s not going to feel like a brick in your backpack. Oh, and did I mention it has an OLED screen? Well, it has an OLED screen, so Valve’s latest mini rig had better watch its back.

To access this Black Friday gaming deal, you’ll have to sign up for Amazon Prime. However, once you do, you’ll be able to pick up the Ayaneo Air Pro for just $674.99, down from its $999 MSRP. The handheld did drop to $799 just before the seasonal sale kicked off, but it’s now down to its lowest-ever price. Pretty neat considering you’re getting something that can trade blows with the best gaming handhelds out there, largely thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 5560U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Ayaneo knows a thing or two about handhelds, and if you’ve been waiting for Black Friday Steam Deck deals, I’d strongly advise considering this portable PC. Don’t get me wrong, the dinky Air Pro doesn’t pack the same punch as Valve’s device, but we are talking about something you can run Cyberpunk 2077 on with the same footprint as a Nintendo Switch. The versatility provided by its Windows 11 operating system is also going to appeal to those of you with backlogs scattered across multiple storefronts, especially if some of those games span back through the generations.

Should you buy an Ayaneo Air Pro?

The Ayaneo Air Pro isn’t really a Steam Deck competitor, and it’s important to keep that in mind when talking about this handheld. That doesn’t mean you should automatically opt for Valve’s powerhouse instead, as the Air Pro’s small form factor is a huge selling point for anyone who travels a lot. Trust me, I lug my Steam Deck around with me all the time, and if I’m being honest, I often wish it weighed a bit less. That hits home particularly hard when I realize most of my go-to Steam games are indies that Ayaneo’s device could probably make short work of.

On top of that, the Air Pro targets a more premium feel than both the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch OLED. While it has an OLED screen in common with both, it’s 1080p, and the handheld also wields Hall Effect joysticks that are immune to stick drift. Those are small touches, but invaluable to anyone who’s looking for something that feels that bit more high quality than lower priced options.

