This MSI RTX 3070 gaming laptop just hit a very attractive price at Amazon

If you're looking for a good gaming laptop deal, Amazon has a tempting one. Today, you can buy the MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop for $1,289.99 (opens in new tab) when it normally costs $1,499. A saving of $210, this isn't the cheapest it's ever been as it was once briefly $1,069.99 in April, but it's never gone that low since. Instead, it tends to hover at around the price it is now, but sometimes it'll jump straight back up to its MSRP. For a gaming laptop with a RTX 3070 graphics card, it's a pretty solid offer.

Stock is already running a bit low on the MSI Pulse GL66 and it's hardly surprising. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen is pretty good for the price too as it has a 144Hz refresh rate so it'll be able to cope with fast-moving action reasonably well, cutting down on the risk of motion blur. Reasonably lightweight for a gaming laptop, it has some understated good looks rather than being too over the top for a gaming rig. It also promises decent thermal performance thanks to MSI's Cooler Boost technology which could be useful if you plan on playing a lot.

While we may see the MSI Pulse GL66 drop lower in price such as around Black Friday, that's not today and if you want to play games on the move, waiting a few months probably doesn't feel appealing right now. For an RTX 3070 laptop, you're onto a good thing - simply put.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop | $1,499 $1,289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $210 - The MSI Pulse GL66 has reliable specs for a gaming laptop. With an Intel i7 processor as well as a RTX 3070 graphics card, it should put you in good stead for a while to come. It looks pretty good too thanks to a classy black and red aesthetic.



More gaming laptop deals

There are plenty of other options out there whether you're looking for a budget gaming laptop or something even more high-end than the MSI Pulse GL66. Our price comparison widget will help narrow things down so you can see what to buy at a glance.