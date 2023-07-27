This Marvel cover is the '80s Avengers cartoon our childhoods were missing

The Avengers have had a few different cartoon shows over the years, but this new Saturday Morning style variant cover for Avengers Inc. #1 by Sean 'Cheeks' Galloway has us wishing there was a classic '80s style animated series about Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The cover features Vision, Scarlet Witch, Carol Danvers (in her Ms. Marvel outfit), Falcon, Black Panther, Thor, and Iron Man, a line-up dating to the late '70s/early '80s - in other words, the perfect era for the Avengers Saturday morning cartoon that never was.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Galloway is no stranger to Marvel animation as one of the original animators of the '00s era Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon, which remains a fan-favorite among the many versions of the Web-Slinger's various animated series. Galloway also worked on Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, another cult-favorite Marvel animated show - making him more than a perfect fit for a classic animation style Avengers cover.

In terms of what's underneath the cover, Avengers Inc. is a new title from writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk, focusing on founding Avenger Janet Van Dyne, and a mystery man known as Victor Shade, an alias once used by the Vision.

Marvel is planning a whole line of 'Saturday Morning' style variant covers from Galloway. Along with the Avengers Inc. #1 cover, Marvel has also released Galloway's variant covers for X-Men: Days of Future Past - Doomsday #1, and a pair of interlocking covers for Death of the Venomverse #4 and #5, all seen in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers Inc #1 goes on sale November 29.

Check out the best Avengers stories of all time.