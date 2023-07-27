This Marvel cover is the '80s Avengers cartoon our childhoods were missing

By George Marston
published

What if the Avengers had a Saturday morning cartoon back in the '80s?

Avengers Inc #1 Saturday Morning Cartoon variant cover
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Avengers have had a few different cartoon shows over the years, but this new Saturday Morning style variant cover for Avengers Inc. #1 by Sean 'Cheeks' Galloway has us wishing there was a classic '80s style animated series about Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The cover features Vision, Scarlet Witch, Carol Danvers (in her Ms. Marvel outfit), Falcon, Black Panther, Thor, and Iron Man, a line-up dating to the late '70s/early '80s - in other words, the perfect era for the Avengers Saturday morning cartoon that never was.

Marvel Saturday Morning Cartoon variant covers

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Galloway is no stranger to Marvel animation as one of the original animators of the '00s era Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon, which remains a fan-favorite among the many versions of the Web-Slinger's various animated series. Galloway also worked on Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, another cult-favorite Marvel animated show - making him more than a perfect fit for a classic animation style Avengers cover.

In terms of what's underneath the cover, Avengers Inc. is a new title from writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk, focusing on founding Avenger Janet Van Dyne, and a mystery man known as Victor Shade, an alias once used by the Vision.

Marvel is planning a whole line of 'Saturday Morning' style variant covers from Galloway. Along with the Avengers Inc. #1 cover, Marvel has also released Galloway's variant covers for X-Men: Days of Future Past - Doomsday #1, and a pair of interlocking covers for Death of the Venomverse #4 and #5, all seen in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 2
X-Men: Days of Future Past - Doomsday #1 Saturday Morning Cartoon variant cover
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers Inc #1 goes on sale November 29.

Check out the best Avengers stories of all time.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)