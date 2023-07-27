This Marvel cover is the '80s Avengers cartoon our childhoods were missing

The Avengers have had a few different cartoon shows over the years, but this new Saturday Morning style variant cover for Avengers Inc. #1 by Sean 'Cheeks' Galloway has us wishing there was a classic '80s style animated series about Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
The cover features Vision, Scarlet Witch, Carol Danvers (in her Ms. Marvel outfit), Falcon, Black Panther, Thor, and Iron Man, a line-up dating to the late '70s/early '80s - in other words, the perfect era for the Avengers Saturday morning cartoon that never was.
Galloway is no stranger to Marvel animation as one of the original animators of the '00s era Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon, which remains a fan-favorite among the many versions of the Web-Slinger's various animated series. Galloway also worked on Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, another cult-favorite Marvel animated show - making him more than a perfect fit for a classic animation style Avengers cover.
In terms of what's underneath the cover, Avengers Inc. is a new title from writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk, focusing on founding Avenger Janet Van Dyne, and a mystery man known as Victor Shade, an alias once used by the Vision.
Marvel is planning a whole line of 'Saturday Morning' style variant covers from Galloway. Along with the Avengers Inc. #1 cover, Marvel has also released Galloway's variant covers for X-Men: Days of Future Past - Doomsday #1, and a pair of interlocking covers for Death of the Venomverse #4 and #5, all seen in the gallery below:
Avengers Inc #1 goes on sale November 29.
Check out the best Avengers stories of all time.