This Lego reimagining of The Witcher gets an official seal of approval, and now I need a whole game

By Liv Ngan
published

Or a Lego set of Geralt and Roach. Anything, please CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3
(Image credit: CD Projekt)

There's already been so many Lego video games, but there's one franchise that Lego is yet to collaborate with, and I've discovered a mighty need.

Digital artist BrickPanda82 on Twitter shared some images of an unofficial Lego version of The Witcher they produced. Their work caught the attention of developer CD Projekt Red, which has since given its seal of approval to the reimagining.

See more

I love how detailed the characters are, from their clothes right down to their expressions. And who wouldn't fall in love with how jolly Lego Dandelion looks with his lute? 

My ultimate favourite from BrickPanda82's work is Roach, and I think it'd be amazing to see Lego Geralt riding Lego Roach. 

While we wait for The Witcher 4, a Lego version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be a perfect way to experience Geralt's story once again. Rename the expansion Brick and Wine - it practically writes itself! Or maybe it could be an official tie-in product once season 4 of Netflix's The Witcher adaptation airs.

I'm just too darn taken with Lego Roach and Lego Dandelion that I'd be happy with a Lego set for The Witcher. Lego already has numerous Mario sets in collaboration with Nintendo, and rumours of The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing sets have been swirling over the past year. Why not The Witcher next?

For more, check out the best Lego sets in 2023.

Liv Ngan
Freelance contributor

I'm a freelance writer and started my career in summer 2022. After studying Physics and Music at university and a short stint in software development, I made the jump to games journalism on Eurogamer's work experience programme. Since then, I've also written for Rock Paper Shotgun and Esports Illustrated. I'll give any game a go so long as it's not online, and you'll find me playing a range of things, from Elden Ring to Butterfly Soup. I have a soft spot for indies aiming to diversify representation in the industry.