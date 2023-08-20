This Lego reimagining of The Witcher gets an official seal of approval, and now I need a whole game

There's already been so many Lego video games, but there's one franchise that Lego is yet to collaborate with, and I've discovered a mighty need.

Digital artist BrickPanda82 on Twitter shared some images of an unofficial Lego version of The Witcher they produced. Their work caught the attention of developer CD Projekt Red, which has since given its seal of approval to the reimagining.

The Witcher Lego (unofficial) by @BrickPanda82 pic.twitter.com/kuAsHXPCosAugust 18, 2023 See more

I love how detailed the characters are, from their clothes right down to their expressions. And who wouldn't fall in love with how jolly Lego Dandelion looks with his lute?

My ultimate favourite from BrickPanda82's work is Roach, and I think it'd be amazing to see Lego Geralt riding Lego Roach.

While we wait for The Witcher 4, a Lego version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be a perfect way to experience Geralt's story once again. Rename the expansion Brick and Wine - it practically writes itself! Or maybe it could be an official tie-in product once season 4 of Netflix's The Witcher adaptation airs.

I'm just too darn taken with Lego Roach and Lego Dandelion that I'd be happy with a Lego set for The Witcher. Lego already has numerous Mario sets in collaboration with Nintendo, and rumours of The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing sets have been swirling over the past year. Why not The Witcher next?

