Lego copyright strikes YouTubers covering that leaked Zelda lego set

Speculation that a new Zelda-themed Lego set is on the way increased today after reports came in that Lego had been issuing copyright strikes on videos that contain details about the "confidential unreleased" set.

Images of the unannounced set - which appears to feature the Deku Tree - leaked online alongside a Lord of the Rings Rivendale set, which, of course, later turned out to be real (opens in new tab).

Hey @ZeldaUniverse and anyone else who covered the The Great Deku Tree lego set - take down your videos ASAP. LEGO ain't messing around, even though we aren't the sources. Also: By doing this, they just CONFIRMED IT'S REAL. So there you have it. pic.twitter.com/kBa6dAGpkoFebruary 18, 2023 See more

According to YouTubers affected by the takedown, Lego is striking content creators and removing their videos, citing "confidential unreleased novelty Lego" as the reason for the strikes.

Interestingly, Lego is pursuing strikes against YouTubers "even though [they] aren't the sources".

"By doing this, they just CONFIRMED IT'S REAL," wrote NintyPrime (thanks, VGC ). "So there you have it."

That said, it can take years for Lego sets to go from concept art to reality, so there's plenty of time for things to change - or be canceled altogether. For now, though, it certainly looks like this may turn out to be true. We'll watch this space and let you know just as soon as we know more.

Of course, this isn't the first time an iconic video game mascot has been immortalized in Lego. This time last year, Lego announced a brand-new set based upon the iconic Green Hill Zone (opens in new tab) from 1991's Sonic the Hedgehog.

Find out why we gave the recently-released Lego Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone 4 stars out of 5, saying: "Lego’s secured all seven Chaos Emeralds".

And did you see Lego's festive take on the iconic Home Alone movie?

"If you love Lego and Home Alone, it's hard to fault this product," we wrote in our review (opens in new tab), which awarded the kit an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 for its numerous Home Alone references, dollhouse functionality, and brilliant booby traps.

"In my opinion, it's worth the money not only for the amount of Lego you get but the joy and nostalgia the build brings. Now all I need is Kevin's uncle Rob and aunt Georgette's townhouse on New York's 95th Street, or maybe Duncan's Toy Chest, to complete the set."