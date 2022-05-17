This gaming chair deal sees the Razer Iskur X return to its lowest ever price

Amazon's gaming chair deals are currently offering the Razer Iskur X for only $249.99 (was $400) for a $150 saving.

While we've seen this price a few times throughout 2022, this gaming chair deal is still significant as the Razer Iskur has endured something of a turbulent pricing history. Only a few weeks ago, this model shot all the way back up to its full $400 MSRP, which it has largely remained at this year.

The Razer Iskur X is one of the best gaming chairs on the market today, benefitting from the stellar visual design, color scheme, and boutique build quality associated with the brand. Don't miss your chance to game in comfort for less today, as we can't say for sure how long this rate will hang around for.

Razer Iskur X | $400 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - While we've seen this price point before with the Razer Iskur X, this gaming chair has never been cheaper than this. Considering that we've frequently seen listings back up at MSRP, this is one deal that you're not going to want to miss given all this seat can offer you at the $250 mark.



We've had a lot of good things to say about this gaming chair since our Razer Iskur X review, where we said it was a "remarkably comfortable gaming chair that both looks and feels exceptional". This model has been a daily go-to ever since, so we can tell you from experience that it is certainly worth the hype... even though it may live in the shadow of the original, far pricier model.

