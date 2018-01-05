This Fortnite Battle Royale player forgot to record audio and his solution was brilliant

When life gives you a solid win in Fortnite Battle Royale but you forgot to record your gameplay audio, you make lots of gun noises with your mouth. That's the philosophy YouTuber NellyGotBored used when he uploaded this 11-minute long, commented playthrough of a victorious Fortnite Battle Royale match, and I really do recommend it as viewing for everybody.

If you're new to Fortnite Battle Royale, watching an experienced player talk through his decision-making process on when to engage, heal, and "fort up" is educational - especially when he discusses the mistakes he made in the heat of the moment and what he should have done instead. We all make head-slapping goofs every now and then, the important part is turning them into learning moments. For instance, making the mistake of not recording your video game audio and then learning to make video game sound effects with your mouth instead.

If you're an experienced Fortnite Battle Royale player, you can still enjoy the remarkable fidelity with which NellyGotBored recreates the sounds. I was especially impressed by the rippy-teary bandage effects, that's some Michael-Winslow-level stuff. I really don't know how he does that. I guess this second point applies even if you have absolutely zero interest in the game. Mouth foley is just good, clean fun.

What else is good clean fun? The new Sneaky Silencers special event mode that turns Fortnite into a game of silenced pistols and paranoid bush shooting. If by "clean" you mean gleefully deceptive and panic-inducing which, honestly, you probably don't. I just wanted to point out that mode again because I love that it exists.