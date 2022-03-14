This Elden Ring trick will spare you *a lot* of pain in Fringefolk Hero's Grave

A resourceful Elden Ring player has shared what's by far the easiest way to get through the game's Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon.

If you've cleared or attempted this optional dungeon, you'll be well familiar with the terrifying giant chariot that rolls up and down a slope. Unless you're aware of the trick we're about to break down, it's the toughest part of the dungeon aside from the final boss. Thankfully, there's a quick and relatively easy way to get past the chariot, and all it requires is a bow and a single arrow.

As skillfully demonstrated by Redditor Psykaitic, you can actually just straight up destroy the chariot from a distance by shooting down the traps hanging from the roof. Loose an arrow into the chain holding one up at exactly the right time and the trap will drop down and crush the chariot in its tracks. Here, see for yourself:

It's not the only way to get past the chariot, but it's probably the least stressful. The other way is to duck into the alcoves in the wall as it chases you down, but why bother with that when you can just kill the thing and reap some rewards?

