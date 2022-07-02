This early 4th of July PS5 deal bags you one of our favorite SSDs for a record low price

This early 4th of July PS5 deal is a sure-fire way to solve any storage concerns you have in one fell swoop - and do it for a lowest ever price.

Right now, you can grab the Crucial X8 2TB external PS5 SSD for $189.99 at Amazon (was $220) (opens in new tab). This equals the drive's lowest ever price that we've only ever seen three times since the product launched back in 2020, and so represents the best possible opportunity to pick it up and store all your PS5 games, and store and play your PS4 games. For full disclosure, the drive has hung around at this price for a bit, but it was only back in late March that it was nearly $200, and in February that it was at its full price.

Given the size and remaining relevance - and attraction, of course - of that latter library, a PS5 external hard drive is the perfect solution to having multiple games within arms reach, while also having a safe place to store the PS5 games you want to be able to play when you're ready to.

While it might not match the performance of those internal drives vying to be the best PS5 SSD money can buy, a drive like the Crucial X8 is one of the closest solutions you can get, offering speeds of around the 1,000MB/s mark.

Today's best early 4th of July PS5 SSD deal

(opens in new tab) Crucial X8 SSD | 2TB | $219.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This robust PS5 external hard drive is one of the best ways you can back up your PS5 library, and keep your PS4 library to hand. It's sleek, sturdy, and spacious, and it's at its lowest ever price right now.



(opens in new tab) Crucial X6 SSD | 1TB | $110 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - However, if you're only after a 1TB drive, then the X8's sister SSD, the X6, offers great value and keeps you below the three-figure mark for a full 1TB-worth of external storage.



More of today's best internal PS5 SSD deals

On the lookout for a PS5 SSD deal that's for the inside of the machine? Then check out the latest prices below which represent the lowest prices available on some of the top dogs wherever you are in the world.

If you're scoping out the best means to enhance your PS5 setup, then don't forget to check out the best TVs for PS5, best PS5 headsets, and best monitors for PS5 too.