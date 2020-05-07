This Disney Plus gift card is the perfect Mothers' Day gift if you've left it a bit late

If you've left your Mothers' Day present-getting a bit late, don't panic - the Disney Plus gift card is here to save your bacon. Offering a full year of the service at a discounted $69.99, it's a fair choice considering how many of us are in lockdown (and in desperate need of a pick-me-up, to be honest).

Because the Disney Plus gift card is a digital product, you don't need to worry about it arriving late for Mothers' Day. In fact, you can arrange to have it sent whenever and wherever you like. That means you can arrange for it to arrive in your loved one's inbox on Sunday morning with minimal effort. Just remember, it can only be activated by new subscribers, so it's no good if she's already had her own Disney Plus subscription before.

In terms of what it offers, the Disney Plus gift card is great value for your money. As we mentioned in our Disney Plus review, the new streaming service has a compelling library with plenty to get your teeth into. Aside from the obvious Disney movies like Frozen 2 or Pixar's Onward, it includes 30 seasons of The Simpsons, Marvel films, almost every Star Wars instalment (including The Rise of Skywalker), and exclusive series such as The Mandalorian. Then there are National Geographic documentaries and behind-the-scenes looks at everything from Disney theme parks to movie-making. There's certainly enough to keep you busy for a while.

This offer is only open to US customers. We'll be sure to keep you updated for other countries and let you know when you can buy one elsewhere around the world over in our Disney Plus gift card guide.

Disney Plus gift card

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $69.99 at Disney Plus

This gift subscription card gives the recipient a full year of Disney Plus, and it's easy to redeem. What's more, it's delivered digitally so you don't have to worry about it arriving late or going missing in the post. Phew! Bear in mind that it can only be activated by new subscribers, though,View Deal

Want to give Disney Plus a go yourself? It's worth grabbing a Disney Plus free trial. You'll get seven days of the service at no cost, meaning you can binge on all the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars you like within that period. If you're interested in a bigger deal with discounted Hulu and ESPN too, then our Disney Plus bundles page is for you.

Thinking of upgrading your screen? Don't miss our guide to the best gaming TVs.