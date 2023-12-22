This cozy and chaotic co-op possum game might just be my next party game

This cozy arcade game starring a pizza-eating possum might just be enough chaotic fun to replace one of my favorite party games: Overcooked.

If there's one thing I love seeing games it's adorable animals causing mischief, and Pizza Possum manages to combine both of these elements perfectly. Developed by Cosy Computer and published by Raw Fury ( Cassette Beasts & Sable ), this chaotic co-op game sees players living out their "ultimate possum dreams" as they try to eat as much food as possible without getting caught by the patrolling guard dogs.

Similar to Overcooked, in Pizza Possum, players must navigate through a colorful 3D world full of obstacles. Instead of cooking up a feast, you'll be chowing down on as many dishes as you can - making sure to stay out of trouble by hiding in various places. You're able to do this alone or with a raccoon accomplice, and all you've got to do is get to the top of the village, eat a massive pizza, and steal the crown from the dog leader's head.

Due to its arcade-style gameplay, there's no end to the amount of fun you can have as a possum. Each time you play, you'll have the chance to set a new high score and be challenged to complete the crown run three times without getting caught once. If this wasn't exciting enough, there are also several instances where you'll have to act like the goose in Untitled Goose Game as you chase other animals and wait for them to drop some food.

Pizza Possum previously appeared in the Spring edition of the Future Game Show ahead of its September release date. Now might be the best time to pick it up though as it's on sale by 20% thanks to this year's Steam Winter Sale . Better act fast though, as the sale is only set to last until January 4. If you'd rather play Pizza Possum on other platforms, it's also available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X /S, and PS5 .